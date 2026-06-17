Business News | Brand Concepts Enhances Multi-Warehouse Logistics Through Traqo's Unified Freight Platform

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: Brand Concepts Ltd has partnered with Traqo to unify its logistics operations across multiple warehouses, enhancing visibility, control, and efficiency. The partnership has replaced disconnected manual freight processes with a single, digital workflow spanning procurement, tracking, and proof-of-delivery.

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"Managing freight across multiple warehouses was complex and opaque. Traqo unified auctions, indents, live tracking, and delivery confirmations on a single platform, giving us tighter, more accountable operations with measurable savings."--Girish Mandwal, Head - Supply Chain, Brand Concepts Ltd

What the Rollout Covers

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Traqo unified Brand Concepts' logistics workflow through an integrated suite covering Auctions, Indents, Real-Time Tracking, ePOD, and Automation.

Before Traqo Implementation

- Manual freight procurement across warehouses with unstructured bidding

- Limited visibility into vehicle movement and shipment status

- Paper-based proof-of-delivery, leading to delays and disputes

- Unconsolidated view of freight spend or realised savings

After Traqo Implementation

- Competitive Auctions: Monthly auctions secure the best lane rates through transparent bidding

- Streamlined Indents: Indents are raised and allocated digitally, removing manual coordination

- Real-Time Tracking: Every trip is monitored live, with accurate ETAs and instant exception alerts

- Digital ePOD: Delivery is confirmed instantly, cutting disputes and speeding up billing

- Automation: Routine tasks run on their own, reducing manual effort across the workflow

- Savings Analysis: Freight spend is benchmarked to quantify savings on every trip

"Seeing auctions, indents, tracking, and ePOD integrated with measurable savings per trip illustrates exactly the operational impact we aimed to deliver."-- Vaibhav Kumar, CTO & Co-Founder at Traqo said.

About the Customer Company

Brand Concepts Ltd is a fashion retail house specializing in travel gear, handbags, and lifestyle accessories. The company partners with global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, United Colors of Benetton, Superdry, Juicy Couture, and Aeropostale, and operates its own Bagline retail platform.

Visit: https://www.brandconcepts.in/

About Traqo

Traqo is a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

Mukesh Deogune, CEO & Co-Founder -

"We're starting with full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics but the destination is the entire global logistics ecosystem. Manufacturers deserve one platform for every logistics need, not a patchwork of solutions. We're building that platform: geography-agnostic, AI-native, and flexible enough to bring every piece of the supply chain under one roof."

Visit https://www.traqo.io/

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