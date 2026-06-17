'Drop Vaibhav Sooryavanshi', Sanjay Manjrekar Demands India A Management To Drop Opener After On-Field Altercation Incident

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has publicly called for strict disciplinary measures against teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after an aggressive on-field altercation during India A's Tri-Nation A Series match against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla on Monday, June 15, 2026. Manjrekar stated he would have benched the 15-year-old as a strong message against physical confrontations in cricket, regardless of any provocation. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Takes Stunning Rebound Catch To Dismiss Khalid Taniwal During IND-A vs AFG-A Match (Watch Video.

Sanjay Manjrekar Demands Action From India A Management

If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that’s it’s not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 17, 2026

Sanjay Manjrekar's Stance and Disciplinary Calls

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Manjrekar was unequivocal in his stance. "If I was India A coach or manager I would have left Vaibhav Suryavanshi out for this game v AFG. Only to let him know that it's not OK to get physical on the field. Whatever the provocations," he posted. Manjrekar's comments underscore the importance of maintaining composure and adhering to professional conduct, especially for young players representing their country.

The Heated Exchange in Dambulla

The incident unfolded after a tense Super Over defeat for India A against Sri Lanka A. Both teams had scored 265 runs in their allotted overs, forcing a Super Over where Sri Lanka A successfully defended 16 runs, restricting India A to just nine runs. Following the dramatic conclusion, television footage captured Sooryavanshi charging towards Sri Lankan players and shoving Vishen Halambage. Reports indicate that Halambage had been consistently sledging Sooryavanshi throughout the series, with one reported comment being, "Go home, this is not the IPL."

The confrontation escalated rapidly before veteran Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella intervened to separate the players and defuse the situation. Sooryavanshi, visibly upset, was later seen returning to the pavilion.

Unclear Sanctions and India A's Response

While Sri Lanka Cricket has reportedly sanctioned some players, with match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash penalizing Halambage and fining Dickwella for excessive appealing, it remains unclear whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has faced any official punishment from the Indian management.

India A's spin-bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, came to Sooryavanshi's defence, expressing surprise at the incident given the youngster's typically calm demeanor. "It was an unfortunate incident, but we don't know how he was provoked because I know him and Vaibhav is a very composed kid but I'm sure there are experienced coaches there who will guide him," Bahutule stated, adding that "Sri Lankan players should also be educated on how to behave." Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Survives on Zero As 3rd Umpire Declares Him Not-Out in Controversial Decision During IND A vs AFG A (Watch Video).

Despite Manjrekar's call for him to be dropped, Sooryavanshi featured in India A's subsequent match against Afghanistan A in Dambulla. He scored 38 runs off 28 deliveries but once again failed to convert his start into a significant innings, continuing a challenging run of form in the Tri-Nation Series where he has struggled for consistency.

The incident highlights ongoing debates around player conduct and the balance between youthful exuberance and professional discipline in competitive cricket. The cricket fraternity will be watching closely to see how emerging talents like Sooryavanshi navigate such pressures in their burgeoning careers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).