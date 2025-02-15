VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15: Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, a 40-year-old pharmaceutical organization listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and a pioneer in pain management, announced an unprecedented, first-time-ever educational partnership with premier institute National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), marking a significant milestone in neuropathy research and medical education in India.

Neuropathy, or nerve damage, often remains undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, leaving patients to endure chronic pain, weakness, and debilitating complications. Recognizing this challenge, NIMHANS is spearheading interactive capacity building activities by conducting 'Neuropathy Lecture Series' through telemedicine to sensitize medical professionals, including primary care doctors, about the critical need for early recognition and management of neuropathy.

"Neuropathy is a silent epidemic. It affects millions worldwide, and its symptoms, such as tingling, numbness, and muscle weakness, are often mistaken for other conditions," said Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director of NIMHANS. "By improving awareness and diagnosis, we can transform patient outcomes and reduce suffering. Primary care doctors are the backbone of our healthcare system. Empowering them with the knowledge and tools to identify neuropathy is vital. Our goal is to ensure that no patient suffers needlessly due to delayed or missed diagnoses."

As a leader in neuroscience research and clinical care, NIMHANS is committed to bridging this gap. Through workshops, training sessions, and innovative digital resources, the Institute is equipping medical professionals across the country with the skills to recognize the early signs of neuropathy, differentiate it from other disorders with overlapping symptoms, understand diagnostic tools and tests, and provide timely referrals and appropriate management to reduce complications.

"With our combined expertise in neuroscience and mental health, NIMHANS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort. Together, we can reshape how neuropathy is understood and addressed in healthcare, bringing it the attention and care it deserves, and take neuropathy to the forefront of healthcare priorities," Dr. Murthy emphasized.

S. Janakiraman, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Jenburkt, articulates the strategic vision behind the partnership: "At Jenburkt, we are proud to lead the charge in driving innovation and leadership in primary care. Our mission goes beyond offering quality and affordable medicines--we are driven by a steadfast 'Patient First' approach that guides everything we do.

We believe that patients should always be at the heart of healthcare, and we are dedicated to making a real difference in their lives. Our collaborations with Centers of Excellence are key to this, creating a ripple effect of knowledge that extends far beyond traditional medical training developing well-trained sales teams who are ultimately serving the most important stakeholder: the patient."

Ashish U. Bhuta, Chairman and Managing Director of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, grounds the initiative in the company's rich history of innovation: "Over the past four decades, we've brought numerous first-of-their-kind formulations to market, and this has been possible only by working closely with India's most brilliant medical minds. Our R&D Center in Sihor, distinguished by its recognition from the Government of India's Department of Science and Industrial Research, embodies our core philosophy towards innovation. We've learned that groundbreaking medical solutions are born not in isolation, but through meaningful partnerships with exceptional institutions like NIMHANS."

Through this endeavour, NIMHANS is not only setting the gold standard for neuropathy care in India but also serving as a model for global healthcare systems. For the past 40 years, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has been driving leadership in primary care across 10+ therapeutic areas including pain management. The company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to empowering primary care providers through targeted educational initiatives, innovative formulation development, and comprehensive clinical support. With a robust presence spanning 13 countries, Jenburkt supports a dynamic workforce of 900+ team members and collaborates with over 1,000 stockists, reinforcing its mission to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality. This collaboration with NIMHANS represents a continuation of the company's enduring mission to innovate, educate, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.

