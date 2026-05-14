LinkedIn Layoffs: Microsoft-Owned Professional Social Network To Cut Global Headcount, Around 900 Employees To Be Impacted

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Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has announced plans to reduce its global headcount by approximately 5% as part of a wider organisational restructuring. The professional social network, which currently employs over 17,500 full-time staff, began informing affected employees of the decision on Wednesday. This move follows a significant trend in 2026, where major technology firms continue to reshape their workforces despite reporting steady revenue growth in recent quarters.

The decision comes at a time when LinkedIn has reported a 12% increase in revenue during its most recent quarter, marking an acceleration in growth for the company. According to sources familiar with the matter, the layoffs are intended to focus personnel on specific areas where the business is currently expanding. While the exact departments impacted have not been officially confirmed, the cuts reflect a broader industry shift toward leaner operational structures. Cisco Layoffs 2026: Networking Giant to Cut Nearly 4,000 Jobs to Fund AI Ambitions.

LinkedIn Strategic Reorganisation and Business Growth

The reorganisation aims to align the company's human resources with its most productive growth sectors. Unlike some other recent industry cuts, insiders have indicated that the rationale for these specific layoffs is not the direct replacement of human roles by artificial intelligence. Instead, the company is looking to refine its focus on recruiting tools and subscription services, which remain its primary revenue drivers.

The broader technology sector has seen a surge in job reductions this year, with trackers recording over 103,000 cuts across the industry so far in 2026. This figure is rapidly approaching the total of 124,000 job losses recorded throughout the entirety of 2025. Companies such as Block and Cloudflare have also announced substantial workforce reductions of nearly 50% and 20% respectively earlier this year.

Broader Technology Industry Trends and AI Integration

While AI is not cited as the primary cause for the LinkedIn cuts, the technology is increasingly influencing how software companies operate. Many firms are currently reshaping their internal processes around AI capabilities, which has created a period of transition for workers. Executives across Silicon Valley have noted that while some roles are being altered, the technology is often being used to assist current developers rather than replace them entirely. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 1 Lakh Employees Fired by Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Other Giants in First 5 Months of the Year.

LinkedIn's parent company, Microsoft, continues to monitor these shifts as it integrates advanced software tools across its various platforms. Other major players, including Meta Platforms, are also reportedly planning further workforce adjustments later this month. These ongoing changes suggest that the technology sector is prioritising efficiency and high-growth areas even as the demand for digital professional services remains strong.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).