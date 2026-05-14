Mouni Roy Ignores Paparazzi As She Makes First Public Appearance Amid Suraj Nambiar Divorce Rumours (Watch Video)

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Actress Mouni Roy made her first public appearance late Wednesday night, marking her first outing since rumours of a potential separation from husband Suraj Nambiar began circulating online. The actress was seen at a popular eatery in Bandra, appearing focused as she navigated a crowd of paparazzi while accompanied by a female friend. Mouni Roy Posts Pictures With Roopali Kadyan After Separation Buzz With Husband Suraj Nambiar Grips Internet (See Pics).

Mouni Roy Dodges Paps Amid Divorce Rumours

Dressed in a chic black lace and satin ensemble, Roy’s appearance was closely monitored by photographers following days of intense social media speculation. While the actress appeared to avoid direct interaction with the media, briefly shielding her face as she made her way to her vehicle, onlookers noted that she was prominently wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Mouni Roy Gets Clicked in Mumbai Amid Divorce Rumours

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The choice of jewellery has led some to speculate that the actress may be subtly addressing the rumours, though no official statement has confirmed the status of her marriage.

How Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Divorce Rumours Began

The speculation regarding Roy’s personal life intensified earlier this week when fans noticed that she and Nambiar had reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The rumours gained further momentum after Nambiar’s social media account appeared to have been deactivated, and some of the couple's recent joint photos were reportedly moved to private settings.

Adding to the industry buzz, reports surfaced alleging that the couple has been living separately for several months. However, these claims remain unverified, and no formal legal proceedings have been confirmed by either party.

Mouni Roy's Request for Privacy

Prior to her Wednesday night appearance, Roy took to social media to address the growing narrative. In a brief statement shared via her Instagram Stories, she requested that media outlets refrain from publishing "false narratives" and asked for personal space. "Humbly requesting all the media houses to not publish false narratives and give us space and privacy. Please," the post read, accompanied by a folded-hands emoticon.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman and investment banker, married in January 2022 in a high-profile ceremony in Goa that incorporated both Malayali and Bengali traditions. The two had been in a relationship for approximately three years before their wedding. Mouni Roy Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Suraj Nambiar, Says ‘Give Us Space and Privacy’ (View Post).

On the professional front, Roy remains active with several high-profile projects. She is currently preparing for the release of David Dhawan’s Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and is set to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film, The Wives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).