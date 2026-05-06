Business News | Built in Bharat: Yellow.ai Launches Nexus Vox -- the First Enterprise Voice AI That Can Clone Any Voice and Deploy It Across 500+ Languages in Under a Second

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6: Ten years ago, three friends sat in a room in Koramangala with an idea: that businesses could talk to their customers through AI -- in the languages they actually speak. India's startup scene was chasing food delivery. Enterprise AI wasn't a category.

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A decade later, Yellow.ai has powered billions of conversations for 600+ enterprises across 85 countries. And in its 10th year, the company is launching the product that a complex and demanding market like India needs.

Today, Yellow.ai announced Nexus Vox -- the first enterprise voice AI built as a single integrated system, not stitched together from multiple vendors' APIs. The product supports 500+ languages and dialects natively -- including all major Indian languages, plus Hinglish and dozens of regional dialects. With end-to-end latency below 400 milliseconds which is within the threshold of natural human conversation.

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For Indian enterprises, this changes everything.

The Problem India Knows Better Than Anyone

India runs on voice. A nation of 1.4 billion people, hundreds of languages and dialects. Enterprise voice automation has never been able to keep up.

The reason is architectural. Today's enterprise voice systems are Frankenstein stacks -- one vendor for speech recognition, another for voice synthesis, a third for conversational AI, a fourth for telephony. Every handoff adds 100-200 milliseconds of latency. Round-trip response times hit 800 milliseconds or more -- long enough to make every conversation feel robotic. And most platforms support fewer than 30 languages, leaving the vast majority of India's population on hold or hanging up.

"Enterprise voice AI has been a Frankenstein's monster -- several vendor APIs stitched together, each adding latency, each introducing a point of failure, and none of them effectively resolving the customer's problem," said Raghu Ravinutala, Co-founder and CEO of Yellow.ai. "We've spent 10 years solving India's hardest enterprise AI problems. India taught us that if your AI doesn't speak the customer's language -- fluently, instantly, in the accent they think in -- it's not AI. It's an IVR with a better UI. Vox is built with a completely different architecture. "

How Nexus Vox Works

Nexus Vox runs natively inside Yellow.ai's Nexus platform, sharing the same runtime as the conversational AI, knowledge base, and automation engine, what Yellow.ai calls a "zero-hop architecture." There are no API round-trips between voice processing and conversation processing.

Key capabilities:

- Sub-400ms end-to-end latency from customer speech to AI voice response -- within the range of natural human conversation.

- 500+ languages and dialects with natural, human-quality voice synthesis

- 10-second voice cloning from any audio sample -- preserving the original speaker's timbre, cadence, and emotional range. An Indian enterprise can clone its own brand voice and deploy it across every language it serves.

- Real-time sentiment awareness -- Vox adjusts tone, pacing, and escalation behaviour mid-conversation, critical for high-emotion calls like insurance claims and service complaints.

- Omnichannel deployment across telephony (SIP/PSTN), web widgets, and REST APIs from a single configuration.

- CX and EX on one platform -- built for both customer-facing and employee-facing voice automation. Not two separate products.

- Sarvam AI integration -- Vox is natively integrated with Sarvam AI's sovereign Indian language models, built under the Government of India's IndiaAI Mission and trained from scratch on Indian language data.

Forged by India. Ready for the World.

Yellow.ai's ability to build Nexus Vox is inseparable from its decade in India.

Edelweiss General Insurance launched India's first end-to-end AI Voice Bot for motor claims -- powered by Yellow.ai, processing Hinglish from noisy garages, 24/7. A claimant calls after an accident, stressed, switching between Hindi and English mid-sentence, and the AI handles the entire intimation -- names, addresses, licence numbers -- in real time. That's the kind of problem that forces you to build voice AI differently.

Sony India deployed Isha -- a voice AI agent providing round-the-clock support in English, Hindi, and Bengali, handling 21,000+ customer and dealer calls within two months of launch.

Use cases like these pushed Yellow.ai to solve problems no other market demands at this scale and linguistic complexity. Nexus Vox is the product those problems made inevitable.

The business reflects the bet. Yellow.ai is now EBITDA positive -- a rarity in an industry where most AI companies are still burning cash. Revenue has grown to multiple 10s of million dollars at a CAGR of 70%, with 40% consolidated growth globally. And rather than pulling back, the company is increasing its investment in India, expanding its Bengaluru engineering centre, deepening its partnerships in the region.

"Every AI company talks about India as a future market. For us, India has been the market from day one -- the one that made us profitable, the one that trained our platform, and the one we're investing deeper into," said Ravinutala. "India is the hardest AI market on earth -- hundreds of languages, a billion WhatsApp users, enterprise buyers who demand world-class AI at Indian economics. We don't see that as a challenge. We see it as the reason we were able to build Vox. India didn't just birth Yellow.ai. India trained us to solve for scale."

What Nexus Vox Means for Indian Enterprises

For India's largest industries, Nexus Vox unlocks voice automation that was previously impossible:

Banking & Financial Services: A large Indian bank can now deploy a single AI voice agent that handles customer calls in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and English -- without separate vendors per language. First-call resolution improves. The customer in Lucknow and the customer in Chennai get the same experience, in their own language, at any hour.

Insurance Claims Intimation -- the most voice-dependent, high-emotion process in Indian insurance -- can now be fully automated in Hinglish and regional languages, with real-time sentiment awareness that detects distress and escalates appropriately.

Airlines & Travel: An airline handling 100+ million passengers can automate rebookings, cancellations, and loyalty queries on voice in every Indian language -- not just English and Hindi -- across phone and WhatsApp from a single deployment.

Public Sector & Citizen Services: Government agencies and public enterprises can deploy voice AI that serves citizens in their mother tongue -- from LPG bookings to tax queries to healthcare information -- without language becoming a barrier to access.

Availability

Nexus Vox is available immediately for enterprise customers on the Yellow.ai platform. Indian enterprises can request a personalised demo, including a live voice clone demonstration in any Indian language, at yellow.ai/nexus-vox.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is the global leader in enterprise conversational and generative AI, trusted by 600+ enterprises across six global markets including Waste Connections, Ferrellgas, Randstad, Tiket.com, and Hyundai. The company's Nexus platform -- the industry's first Universal Agentic Interface -- powers autonomous customer and employee experiences across voice, chat, and email channels. Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bangalore, Jakarta, Dubai, and London. For more information, visit yellow.ai.

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