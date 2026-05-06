‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Being Exploited’: Activist Threatens FIR Against Rajasthan Royals Over ‘Child Labour’ Concerns

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The rapid ascent of 15-year-old cricketing sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has encountered a new legal hurdle as a social activist moves to block his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak has threatened to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Rajasthan Royals franchise, characterising the teenager’s professional career as a violation of child labour laws.

The legal threat comes as Sooryavanshi dominates the 2026 season, currently in the list of the Orange Cap race with over 400 runs at a record-shattering strike rate of 237.65. Kyle Jamieson’s Wild Celebration Goes Viral After Pacer Dismisses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During RR vs DC IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Allegations of Exploitation

During a televised debate on a Kannada news channel, Nayak argued that the professional sports system is unfairly exploiting the minor. He contended that at 15, Sooryavanshi should be prioritised for formal education rather than the pressures of a global sporting league. "This 15-year-old boy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Rajasthan Royals is being exploited," Nayak stated during the broadcast. "He is just a child, only 15 years old, and they have brought him into the IPL to play professional cricket. This is nothing but child labour," he added.

Nayak further asserted that allowing a minor to compete at this level establishes a "very bad precedent" for Indian youth. "I strongly condemn this and I will be filing a police complaint or legal case against the Rajasthan Royals management for violating child rights and child labour laws," he added

Public Backlash and Historical Precedents

The activist’s stance has triggered significant pushback from the cricketing community and social media users. Critics highlighted that professional sports often operate under different frameworks than industrial labour, noting that legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar famously made his international debut at age 16. Online reactions ranged from sharp criticism to humour, with some users questioning why child actors in films or contestants in reality television competitions are not subjected to similar scrutiny. Many fans pointed to the established national Under-19 structure as proof that high-level youth participation is a standard path in global athletics.

Bizarre 'AI Chip' Theories

The age row is only the latest controversy to follow the Bihar-born prodigy this season. Following a blistering 103 off 37 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, social media was flooded with bizarre claims that Sooryavanshi's bat contained an "AI chip" to enhance his power-hitting. Sooryavanshi addressed the rumours with humour in a recent video posted by the franchise. When asked if his bat was technologically enhanced, he replied: "God has fitted it. He told me from above that he was putting something in my bat. I am just using that." ‘Bhagwaan Ne Laga Ke Diya Hai …’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Witty Retort to AI Chip in Bat Goes Viral (Watch Video.

A Record-Breaking Trajectory

Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, Sooryavanshi has been a historic figure in the league since the 2025 auction. At age 13, he became the youngest player ever to secure an IPL contract when Rajasthan Royals signed him for INR 1.10 crore. Now 15, he has solidified his spot as a core pillar of the team. Under the BCCI’s updated match fee policy, the teenager earns INR 7.5 lakh per match. His 2026 campaign has already seen him surpass veteran records, including becoming the fastest player in IPL history to reach 400 runs in a single season. Despite the legal threats, the Rajasthan Royals have not issued an official statement regarding the activist's claims, and Sooryavanshi remains a key part of their starting lineup as the team vies for a playoff position.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zee News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).