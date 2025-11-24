PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Burger Singh has created a new milestone in India's QSR industry through its citywide campaign, The Big Singh Feast, organised to celebrate the brand's launch in Bengaluru and its rapid expansion across the city. As part of this celebration, Burger Singh served more than 3300 free meals in a single day across its Sarjapur, HSR Layout and BTM Layout outlets. The activation drew a record-breaking 15,000+ registrations, with the scale of interest and footfall so extraordinary that many on-the-ground observers speculated it could be India's biggest-ever turnout for a QSR-led community event of this kind. In fact, the queues matched and even surpassed what India typically sees at blockbuster movie premieres and flagship smartphone launches.

Also Read | Did Sanjay Dutt Really Abuse a Groom on Call In Punjabi During Singer Kulwinder Billa's Live Show? Netizens React to Viral Video - Watch.

From 12 pm to 10 pm, all three locations witnessed continuous, high-intensity footfall, with long queues forming even before opening hours and customers waiting patiently to grab their free meals. Families, students, working professionals and neighbourhood residents turned the day into a full-fledged citywide celebration.

As part of The Big Singh Feast giveaway, customers received two of Burger Singh's most loved offerings: the Big Crispy Chicken Meal and the Udta Punjab 2.0 Meal, paired with Dilli 6 Fries and the signature Gulabo drink. Guests praised the bold desi flavours, the juiciness of the burgers, the uniquely seasoned fries and the refreshing masala-infused Gulabo. Many first-timers noted how distinctly different and more flavour-rich Burger Singh's offerings were compared to typical international burger brands.

Also Read | Delhi Blast Probe: ISI's Faisal Iqbal Emerges As Central Figure, Pakistan's Role Under Lens.

A major driver behind this unprecedented response was the Big Singh Feast campaign, a sharply executed digital and offline initiative that generated massive awareness and excitement across the city. The digital push included targeted hyperlocal communication, countdown content, WhatsApp amplification, and a series of hilarious AI-generated reels that went viral, significantly boosting shareability and registrations. Offline efforts included neighbourhood visibility, in-store communication, standees and strong on-ground mobilisation across Sarjapur, HSR and BTM. Together, these elements created a powerful funnel that delivered exceptional reach, recall and registration numbers.

Since launching in Bangalore, Burger Singh has witnessed a strong upward trajectory marked by high footfall, repeat visits and strong organic word of mouth. The Big Singh Feast has further accelerated this momentum, establishing Bengaluru as one of the brand's most promising markets for long-term growth.

Mr Ayush Kumar, Senior Vice President, Operations and Supply Chain, Burger Singh, said:

"Bengaluru gave us a historic moment. We often see queues like this for big movie premieres or major tech launches, but witnessing thousands line up for our desi burgers was truly special. The love, trust and enthusiasm Bengaluru has shown inspires us to keep building in this market."

To manage the unprecedented turnout, teams across Sarjapur, HSR layout and BTM layout operated extended hours and deployed additional team members to ensure smooth, uninterrupted service throughout the day. The execution showcased the brand's operational strength and its ability to manage large-scale activations in high-volume markets.

About Burger Singh

Burger Singh is India's largest homegrown burger chain, known for its bold desi flavours and innovative India-inspired menu. Founded in 2014, the brand has built a strong pan-India presence with more than 180 outlets across 80-plus cities. The company primarily operates on a franchise-run model and focuses on expansion in Tier 2, Tier 3 and beyond markets by offering a profitable, scalable and operationally efficient format. With strong unit-level economics and a desi flavour identity, Burger Singh continues to grow rapidly while staying committed to quality, value and a uniquely Indian taste profile.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)