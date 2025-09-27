VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Group and India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has been recognised as one of the Top 10 Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) 2025 at the 10th edition of the Avtar & Seramount annual awards. The recognition underscores Cairn's commitment to fostering gender diversity and inclusion in the oil and gas industry.

This recognition reflects Cairn's sustained efforts to build a diverse and inclusive workplace. Through initiatives such as the Women's Retention and Advancement Program, flexible work policies, leadership development tracks for women professionals, and ongoing cultural sensitisation, the company has not only expanded women participation but also empowered them to grow their careers within the organisation and the industry at large.

Speaking at the award event, Subhadeep Khan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, said: "Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity are the cornerstones of our innovation and testimony of our people-first culture. At Cairn, we are committed to lead the transformation of oil and gas industry that has been traditionally a male dominated field. We are proud to have ~20% women participation today across operations and decision-making roles. Our policies are designed to ensure women's safety, health, and professional growth, supported by mentorship, structured development programs, and a safe and enabling work environment."

Looking ahead, the company aims to achieve 30% women in leadership positions and 50% overall workforce participation in operational and technical roles, reinforcing its commitment to building a truly inclusive organisation.

The milestone edition of BCWI celebrated organisations that have successfully created equitable, safe, and growth-oriented workplaces for women. The Best Companies for Women in India list was curated from the participation of over 350 organisations with minimum 500 employees. The evaluation spanned parameters such as diversity representation, recruitment, retention and advancement of women, workplace culture, safety and security, and parental leave policies.

About Cairn Oil & Gas

Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, contributing about a quarter of India's domestic crude production and driving energy security for the country. With a world-class resource base, Cairn has an interest in 63 blocks in India spread over 73,000 square kilometres with gross 2P (Gross Proved Plus Probable Reserves) and 2C (Gross Contingent Reserves) of 1.4 bnboe. Cairn has producing assets across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam, and has spearheaded several technological innovations with high-reward prospects, over the last 30 years of its operations. The company has a vision to contribute 50% of India's domestic production, executing one of the largest exploration projects in the country across its diversified portfolio comprising conventional and unconventional projects such as Tight Oil & Gas, Deep & Shallow Water, ASP Injection, Shale Exploration and Satellite Field Monetisation, reinstating the faith in India's hydrocarbon potential.

Cairn is committed to achieving Net Zero by 2030 by prioritising environmental resilience and is driving transformative social impact at scale. It is the first Indian company to sign the United Nations Environment Programme's methane reporting and reduction initiative - OGMP 2.0.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited ("Vedanta"), a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading natural resources, critical minerals, energy and technology companies spanning across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan and Japan with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power & Glass Substrate and foraying into electronics and display glass manufacturing. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, aims to spend Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs and its flagship project, Nand Ghar is setting up model anganwadis across India. Vedanta Ltd. ranked among top 5 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024, and has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company has also been certified as a Great Place to Work and Kincentric Best Employer 2023. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com / www.vedantalimited.com

