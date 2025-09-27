Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Tottenham Hotspur, under new manager Thomas Frank, are growing from strength to strength and have climbed to the third spot. They welcome Wolves in their latest league fixture, wherein they will look to return to winning ways following their draw with Brighton. Consistency will play a key factor for the Spurs this season as they look to break into the top four. Wolves, on the other hand, have been abysmal, losing all five of their games to be rock bottom. They need to start winning games to climb out of the relegation zone. Tottenham Hotspur versus Wolves will be streamed on JioHotstar and telecast on the Star Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Harry Kane Denies Return Rumours to English Premier League, Star Bayern Munich Forward Quashes Speculation of Potential Tottenham Hotspur Reunion.

Dominic Solanke has suffered a setback in his return and will miss the game. Richarlison will be leading the attack with Xavi Simons as the playmaker. Brennan Johnson and Mohammed Kudus have an incredible work rate and they will be key in both attack and defence. Palhinha and Pape Matar Sarr will both orchestrate play as deep-lying midfielders.

Wolves do not have any injuries or suspensions in the build-up to the match, which is a positive. Tolu Arokodare is all set to lead the attack in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jean-Richer Bellegrade and Far Lopez as the two attacking midfielders. Andre and Joao Gomes will be tasked with shielding the backline in this crucial game. Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Early Own Goal by Luiz Junior Hands Hosts Winning Start in League Phase (Watch Match Video Highlights).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Date Sunday, September 28 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Wolves in the Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 28. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves live telecast viewing option is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Wolves will likely play on the counter against Spurs, but it might not prove to be effective against a quality side like the hosts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2025 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).