Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: With matchweek 6 underway, Nottingham Forest are gearing up to host Sunderland AFC. After the first five English Premier League 2025-26 gameweeks, it must be surprising to many that Nottingham Forest, a side that finished seventh last season, is struggling at the 15th spot after the first five English top-tier games of the season. Sunderland AFC have been way better on the other hand, currently ranked seventh after the first five games. EPL 2025-26 Schedule: Get Full English Premier League Matchweek 6 Football Fixtures and Time Table Online With UK and IST Timings.

Sunderland have gathered eight points from their five matches, winning two, drawing two, and losing only one. The performance has been way better than expectations, given the fact that they were playing in the EFL Championship last season and got promoted this time. While the hosts have been terrible, especially in contrast to last season. The Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland English Premier League 2025-26 game should be a big chance for the hosting team to rise in the EPL points table. Premier League 2025–26 Preview: Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi Aims To Stop Liverpool As Joao Pedro Leads Chelsea Visit to Brighton.

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Match Details

Match Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Date Saturday, September 27 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Nottingham Forest is set to square off against Sunderland in the English Premier League 2025-26 on Saturday, September 27. The Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland EPL match will be played at the City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland live telecast viewing option will be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. For Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland online viewing options, read below. Granit Xhaka Reflects on Decision of Joining Sunderland, Says ‘I Needed a New and Big Challenge’.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

JioHotstar, Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can find a viewing option for the Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Sunderland AFC have a better form, but owing to home advantage, Nottingham Forest might edge past.

