New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): At a conclave to be held on Tuesday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said it is set to "expose the darker and exploitative side" of modern retail.

The national conclave is titled 'Cruel Face of Quick Commerce and E-Commerce' to be held at Constitution Club, in association with All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), and All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

According to CAIT, this conclave will bring together trade leaders, policy experts, economists, and stakeholders from across the country to highlight the unethical practices and long-term threats posed by digital commerce platforms to India's traditional retail ecosystem.

Once seen as revolutionary innovations, CAIT in a statement said quick commerce and e-commerce are now revealing their cruel underbelly--engaging in predatory pricing, violating FDI norms, eroding consumer and seller rights, and pushing small traders and shopkeepers to the margins.

According to CAIT, the uncontrolled growth of these platforms is not only harming trade but also threatening the socio-economic fabric of the nation.

Key issues to be addressed at the conclave include manipulation of consumer behavior through deep discounting; systematic violation of FDI rules and policy frameworks; marginalization and displacement of small traders and retailers; exploitative working conditions for quick commerce delivery personnel; among others.

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP, Praveen Khandelwal, stated, "It is high time we unmask the black truth behind quick commerce and e-commerce. While consumers may enjoy convenience, traders are facing devastation. At the same time, delivery personnel working under intense time pressures are subjected to harsh physical and mental conditions."

"What's more concerning is the misuse of foreign direct investment as an economic weapon--these big commerce companies are using FDI to finance predatory pricing while making no real asset creation in the country, which goes directly against the Government's FDI policy," the BJP parliamentarian said, as was quoted in the statement.

The conclave will conclude with the adoption of a 'Policy Resolution' demanding strong regulatory safeguards to protect India's traditional trade, ensure fair competition in the market, and protect the dignity, physical health, and mental well-being of the workforce engaged in the quick commerce ecosystem. (ANI)

