Kanpur, April 20: In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife during a domestic dispute in Assam's Chirang. The gruesome act took place on Saturday night, April 19, after which the man reportedly placed her severed head in a storage basket on his bicycle and rode to the Ballamguri police outpost to surrender.

He was arrested later after he allegedly beheaded his wife during an argument in front of their daughters and then walked to the Ballamguri Police patrolling point carrying her severed head in Assam’s Chirang district, Northeast Live reported. Witnesses described a history of daily arguments between the couple, with neighbours noting that tensions had escalated after Hajong returned from work. Assam Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife on Suspicion of Extra-Marital Affair in Guwahati, Chops Her Body Into Pieces Before Trying Dispose Them; Arrested.

Police officials confirmed that they have taken the body into custody for a post-mortem examination, and forensic experts are currently collecting evidence. Bitish Hajong has been detained, and the police are conducting further investigations into the incident. "We cannot speculate about the murder at this stage," said Rashmirekha Sarma, Additional Superintendent of Police in Chirang. Assam: Fed Up With Domestic Violence, Wife Murders Husband, Sets Dead Body on Fire in Jorhat; Arrested.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have recovered the murder weapon and sent it for forensic examination.

