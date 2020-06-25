New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Carrier Midea India (CMI), a joint venture between airconditioning major Carrier and Midea Group, has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director.

The company said he has served many instrumental roles at CMI over the years, including serving as the Chief Operating Officer since 2016 and previously leading customer and channel efforts as Vice President of Sales and Marketing from 2012.

Before joining CMI, Mahajan held various leadership positions over a 20-year span at Carrier India, including Director of Residential and Light Commercial Sales.

Krishan Sachdev, who has been Managing Director of CMI since the company's inception in 2012, will continue as CMI's Chairman and will support Carrier in the governance of other Carrier Midea joint ventures.

In addition, he will play a key role in growing Carrier's global residential consumer heating, ventilating, air-conditioning business.

Carrier Midea India has manufacturing facilities at Bawal in Haryana and Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. (ANI)

