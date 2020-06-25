Kolkata, June 25: Lottery results for Sikkim lottery, West Bengal lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery results will be declared online on the official site of Lottery Sambad. Individuals who have purchased the lottery tickets are advised to visit official website of Lottery Sambad, i.e. - lotterysambadresult.in. On the Lottery Sambad website, lotteries of West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery, Nagaland lottery and Kerala lottery are held every day. People have the chance to win exciting cash prizes in these state lotteries.

The results for all the lotteries are announced on the Lottery Sambad website every day at 11.55 am, 4 pm and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively. On Thursday, the Sikkim lottery result for 'Dear Precious Morning' will be declared at 11.55 am on the Lottery Sambad website. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The lucky winner has won an award Rs 1 crore. As per the lottery sambad website, the ticket price is just Rs 6. In West Bengal, the lottery results for 'Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' will be announced at 4 pm. The lucky winner for West Bengal lottery will be awarded 1 crore. In Nagaland, the state lottery results of 'Dear Falcon Evening' will be announced at 8 pm and the lucky winner will be awarded Rs 1 crore.

Along with West Bengal Lottery, Sikkim Lottery, Nagaland lottery, the Kerala Lottery results will also be announced at 3 pm on the Lottery sambad website. The lottery result for Kerala Pournami RN-436 can also be checked on . This is the direct link to check Kerala lottery results. The winner of the lucky draw of the Kerala state lottery will win a prize is Rs 80 lakh while the second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh.

