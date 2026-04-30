Business News | Cash Ur Drive Bags Multi-Segment Media Orders, Strengthening Footprint in Transit and Public Utility Advertising

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30: Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited (NSE: CUDML | INE0WL201014), one of India's fast-growing transits and out-of-home media companies, is pleased to announce the securing of new advertising orders aggregating to approximately ₹5.43 crore (Inclusive of applicable taxes), reinforcing its growing market presence and execution capabilities across high-impact transit and public utility media platforms.

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The newly secured mandates comprise a large-scale transit media campaign across autos and buses, along with multiple government and traditional OOH advertising deployments spanning strategic locations across multiple cities, including high-footfall urban transit corridors and key city clusters. These orders further expand the Company's presence across transit branding, public utility media, EV mobility advertising, and city-wide outdoor activation platforms, while strengthening its foothold in institutional and mobility-led advertising segments.

Backed by urban mobility expansion, rising advertiser preference for high-visibility media formats, and an expanding addressable market, Cash Ur Drive remains well-positioned to capitalize on sectoral tailwinds through its scalable network, diversified media inventory, and execution-led business model.

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Commenting on the order win, Mr. Raghu Khanna, Chairman & Managing Director of Cash Ur Drive Marketing Limited, said: "These orders reflect continued demand for our transit and public utility media offerings and strengthen our visibility across key urban markets. We remain focused on scaling our media inventory and delivering consistent value to clients and shareholders."

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