8th Pay Commission: Deadline Extended to May 31, Big Salary Hike and OPS Return Demands Take Centre Stage

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The 8th Pay Commission process has officially begun, and early developments are already drawing attention from lakhs of central government employees. In a key update, the deadline for submitting employee demands has been extended from April 30 to May 31, 2026, giving stakeholders additional time to present detailed proposals that could significantly reshape salaries, pensions, and service conditions.

The decision follows an important meeting held on April 28 between Pay Commission Chairperson Ranjana Prakash Desai and representatives of the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM). As the primary body representing central government employees, the NC-JCM plays a crucial role in influencing pay commission recommendations.

One of the biggest highlights of the consultation phase is the strong push for a higher fitment factor. Employee representatives have proposed increasing it to 3.83, compared to 2.57 under the 7th Pay Commission. If approved, this could raise the minimum basic salary from INR 18,000 to around INR 69,000, making it one of the most significant pay revisions in recent years. 8th Pay Commission Arrears: Will the Government Backdate the DA Merger to 2026?

Another major demand gaining traction is the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The NC-JCM has urged the government to scrap both the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), advocating a return to the non-contributory OPS model.

In addition to these, several other proposals have been submitted, including a 6 percent annual increment, two additional increments on promotion, a minimum INR 10,000 benefit on promotion, and one month’s wages as gratuity. There are also demands for separate hearings for sectors like Railways, Defence, Postal, and Tax departments due to their unique working conditions. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor Key to Salary Hike for Government Employees.

It is important to note that all submissions must be made through the official online portal in a prescribed format. Proposals sent via email or physical documents will not be accepted.

As consultations continue through 2026, the final recommendations may take time. However, the initial demands signal the possibility of major changes that could boost salaries, enhance retirement benefits, and transform the pension system for central government employees.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times Now), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 04:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).