Riyan Parag Vape Row: 'Mothers Against Vaping' Call for Probe into RR Captain's Incident as Player Avoids Ban

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A prominent women's rights organisation has reportedly urged cricket authorities to launch a thorough investigation into an incident involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag, despite the player avoiding a ban. The call for a probe adds a new layer of scrutiny to a situation that has garnered attention within the cricketing fraternity. Details surrounding the specific nature of the incident remain limited in public reports, but the involvement of a women's group indicates potential concerns regarding conduct or behaviour. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain Fined 25 Per Cent Match Fee.

Call For Probe

The women's group 'Mothers Against Vaping' demands an investigation, as reported by India Today, which cites the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019, stating that electronic cigarettes are banned in India, including their production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, and advertisement. It also rejected claims in some reports that vaping indoors falls in a 'grey zone', calling such assertions 'misinformation'.

The group claims that the presence of a vape-like device in the hands of a high-profile cricketer on national TV/streaming could send a wrong message to millions of young viewers. The group called an investigation into whether the incident was a 'deliberate law-defying act, a reckless mistake, or a calculated attempt at publicity around a banned product, and urged Patag to come out with a public apology if unintentional, and help in the probe.

Background and Context

The incident comes at a crucial time for the Rajasthan Royals, who are actively participating in the competitive IPL season. Such controversies, even when a player avoids a ban, can often create unwelcome distractions for teams and players alike.

The involvement of a women's group in seeking a probe underscores the increasing focus on player conduct and accountability, both on and off the field, reflecting broader societal expectations within professional sports. Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: BCCI Likely To Punish Match Referee for Not Checking on Banned Substance Reaching Dressing Room.

Calls for Transparency

The women's organisation's demand for an investigation highlights a broader push for transparency and accountability in sports. Their intervention suggests a belief that the initial handling of the situation may not have been sufficient or that further scrutiny is warranted.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the cricket authorities to see how they respond to these calls for a deeper look into the matter involving the Rajasthan Royals captain.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).