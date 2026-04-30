Cristiano Ronaldo Taunts Al-Ahli Fans With '5 UCL' Gesture After Al-Nassr's Win, Video Goes Viral

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Tensions flared following a recent Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash between Al Nassr and Al Ahli, as Cristiano Ronaldo was captured on video making '5 UCL' gesture towards a rival fan. The incident occurred shortly after Al Nassr secured a crucial victory, adding a contentious footnote to an already heated encounter. The gesture, widely interpreted as a taunt referencing his five UEFA Champions League titles, has drawn significant attention and sparked debate across social media and footballing circles. Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Cristiano Ronaldo Nails 970th Career Goal as Al-Nassr Near Maiden Title.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Back At Al-Ahli Fan

Cristiano Ronaldo's response to an Al Ahly fan after the match.. "I have 5 Champions League titles." 🥶💛🐐🏆pic.twitter.com/f3eGqzB15u — Saeed ALHejaili (@saeed3373) April 29, 2026

Post-Match Confrontation

The incident unfolded during Ronaldo's post-match interview, where he was reportedly met with jeers and chants from a fan, who stated that Al-Ahli are two-time AFC Champions League Elite winners. In response, the Portuguese forward raised his hand, displaying five fingers, a clear allusion to his record-breaking Champions League triumphs with Manchester United and Real Madrid, while replying, 'I have 5 Champions League titles'.

Heated Post-Match Actions

Immediately following the conclusion of the game, a heated confrontation erupted between Merih Demiral and Ronaldo. Demiral, an Al-Ahli defender, was seen clashing with Ronaldo and had to be restrained by players and staff from both sides. The Turkish international then reportedly made a beeline for Kingsley Coman, who was seen gesturing at him before moving away. Further antagonisation saw Demiral pick up one of his two Asian Champions League medals, displaying it to Al-Nassr fans and biting it in a provocative gesture. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr Reach AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Final Following Dominant Display Against Al Ahli SC.

Ronaldo also expressed broader concerns about the conduct within the Saudi Pro League, indicating his intention to address these issues with league officials at the end of the season. "Everyone complains, everyone does it more than they should do," Ronaldo remarked. He added, "This is football, this is not a war. We know we have to fight, everyone wants to win, but it's not allowed, everything... I'm going to have time to speak at the end of the season because I see many, many, many bad things."

As Al-Nassr continues its strong push for the title, the focus will remain not only on their on-field performance but also on the disciplinary aspects surrounding their high-profile matches.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 04:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).