Girigo App: Is the ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ Viral App Safe To Download?

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Social media is currently gripped by a peculiar phenomenon following the release of the Netflix horror K-drama If Wishes Could Kill. At the center of the storm is Girigo app, a mobile application featured in the show that has transitioned from a fictional plot device to a real-world download trending on global app stores. As the app climbs the charts, netizens are raising questions about whether the software is a harmless promotional tool or a genuine digital risk.

The surge in interest follows the April 24, 2026, premiere of If Wishes Could Kill, a supernatural thriller centered on high school students who use a mysterious app called "Girigo" to grant their deepest desires. In the show, the cost of a wish is the user's life within 24 hours.

Almost immediately after the show’s debut, a real-life version of the Girigo app appeared on major platforms. Developed as a tie-in for the series, the app allows fans to mimic the characters by recording "wish videos" in a dark, minimalist interface. The app’s icon - a stark black square - and its hauntingly simple UI have contributed to its viral status on social media platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). ‘Choking Game’ and ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’ Surge in Dubai Schools: What Parents Need To Know About the Rise of Risky Online Challenges.

Reality vs. Fiction

In the Netflix series, Girigo is a "cursed" application that grants any wish the user makes. However, it comes with a deadly price:

The Mechanism: To make a wish, a user must record a video of themselves stating their name, birthdate, and desire.

The Catch: Once the wish is granted, a 24-hour countdown begins. When it hits zero, the user dies.

The "Chain" Logic: A user can only escape death by convincing someone else to download the app and make a wish, effectively passing the curse to the next person.

Unlike the show, the real app is just a creative video-journaling tool. It saves your "wish videos" to your gallery.

Following the show's popularity, an actual app named "Girigo" (기리고) is available on platforms like the Google Play Store. It is marketed as an "emotional wish-recording" or "memory" app. It allows users to record videos of their wishes or dreams to "treasure heartfelt moments."

Many fans of the show have downloaded it for the aesthetic or to participate in social media trends. On platforms like Reddit and TikTok, users have jokingly (and sometimes seriously) posted about the "countdown timer," though this is largely a mix of marketing tie-ins and fan-driven creepy-pasta.

Netizens Post About 'Countdown Timer' on Girigo App

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Is Girigo App Safe To Download?

The real Girigo app is a standard entertainment application. From a cybersecurity perspective, the "danger" of Girigo appears to be more about data than the supernatural. While the app does not contain the malware or "death timers" depicted in the series, it is advised to follow standard caution when installing any viral software. Initial reviews of the app’s privacy disclosure indicate that it does not currently share data with third parties, but the developer, listed as kr.girigo, has noted that practices may vary by region.

For now, Girigo appears to be a successful, if slightly eerie, marketing campaign. It taps into the "dark irony" of the show's title - Girigo (기리고), which refers to honouring the deceased - by giving fans a tangible connection to the story. Superman Dance Trend on TikTok: What is the Viral Social Media Challenge? Why Is It Dangerous? All You Need To Know.

The consensus among tech analysts is that the app is safe for general use, provided users are comfortable with the standard data permissions required by media-based applications. As the "wish-granting" trend continues to grow, the primary concern for parents and educators remains the psychological impact of the show’s dark themes on younger viewers, rather than the code within the app itself.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).