New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has placed a letter of award in favour of Tata Motors for procurement of 300 electric cars with three years of warranty.

This will consist of 300 four-wheeler electric cars (whose length is less than four metres) and range equal to or more than 250 km. The total cost of tender is about Rs 44 crore.

CESL will work with Tata Motors to deploy these vehicles to government entities looking to change over to electric vehicles.

"Electric vehicles are the future. Our association with Tata Motors is a good development for the future of mobility in India. CESL is committed to developing a flourishing electric vehicles ecosystem in the country," said CEO and Managing Director Mahua Acharya.

Shailesh Chandra, President of passenger vehicle business unit at Tata Motors, said purposeful collaboration among stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally-friendly solutions.

"As the leader in the rapidly growing electric mobility space, we remain focused on ramping up the access and use of EVs across India," he said.

CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) which works under the administrative control of Ministry of Power.CESL focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility and climate change.

