New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), a flagship programme under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is undergoing a major digital transformation with the launch of the next-generation Health Management Information System (HMIS).

Developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), this comprehensive digital platform is scheduled to go live from April 28, 2025, the Health Ministry said in a release on Wednesday.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: A Look at Top Three Knocks By Master Blaster in IPL as He Turns 52.

The revamped HMIS will enable faster, more transparent, and user-friendly access to CGHS services, ensuring improved service delivery and administrative efficiency.

The release said there are key reforms and technological advancements in the New CGHS HMIS

Also Read | Jay-Z's Rape Accuser Files Motion To Dismiss Rapper's Defamation Lawsuit Against Her.

This includes PAN-based unique identification of beneficiaries, integrated digital verification and contribution tracking, online card modification services, real-time application tracking and alerts.

The system will generate SMS and email alerts at each stage of application processing. This increases transparency and reduces in-person follow-ups, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)