Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar is the biggest name in the cricketing world, and no cricket fan would doubt this. The little master has been the highest run scorer and the player with the most centuries. The biggest stalwart in Tests and ODIs, Sachin Tendulkar has over 15000 runs in both formats while representing India with pride for 24 years. The greatest veteran, who entered the 22 yards every time with the chants of "Sachin! Sachin!" going gaga in the stands all over the world, retired when T20 cricket was still new to the game. He played only one T20I for India, but in the IPL, he has stats that speak loudly. So, today, on April 24, 2025, when the GOAT Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd grand birthday, we will relive three wonderful notable knocks he played in the Indian Premier League, for Mumbai Indians, the only franchise he played for six notable seasons. Sachin Tendulkar Pays Respect to Padmakar Shivalkar, Says ‘His Smooth Action and Rhythm Were a Treat To Watch’.

In the six seasons he played for MI, as a marquee player, captain, and star batsman, he represented the team in 78 Indian Premier League matches, and 13 CLT20 matches. In the 78 IPL matches, Sachin Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians, he batted in all 78 innings, scoring 2334 runs, which included a century, and 13 half-centuries as well. The great was not out on 11 occasions, averaging 34.83. His last year in IPL was IPL 2013, which ended on a fairy tale note, with Mumbai Indians winning the trophy for the first time, a start to becoming the most successful side in the IPL. On that note, let's have a look at the best three knocks by the master blaster in IPL. Sachin Tendulkar Shares ‘Nostalgic’ Post as Star Batter Prepares for India Vs Australia IML 2025 Match at Vadodara, Says ‘Different Journey, Same Love For Cricket’ (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar's Best Three Knocks IPL

72 off 52 balls vs CSK, IPL 2010

Captain Sachin Tendulkar's 72-run knock off just 52 balls, can be an example of proper anchoring under pressure. Playing at MI's second home, the Brabourne Stadium, Sachin's side was chasing a total of 180 runs against rivals CSK. Battling this huge total, the master started a brilliant opening partnership with a young Shikhar Dhawan. However, with Dhawan's wicket falling at 92, Sachin Tendulkar kept his wicket, while a collapse was at the scene. He calmly progressed, chasing the massive knock in 18.2 overs.

89 off 59 balls vs RR, IPL 2010

Another classic from the leader Sachin Tendulkar, this 89-run knock came off in a tough Jaipur pitch against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. MI were batting first, and the opener Sachin Tendulkar played the long dependable heroic knock, as the lone warrior, with the first wicket falling at a mere 12 runs, and only one other batsman crossing the 30-run mark. Mumbai Indians managed a 174/5 and went on to win the match in style, after baffling Rajasthan Royals to 137/8. Sachin Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Stats: A Breakdown of Master Blaster's First-Class Career For Mumbai.

100 off 66 balls vs KTK, IPL 2011

The man who has the most centuries in the history of cricket, striking 100 international tons, has only one hundred in the shortest format. The 100-run knock came against Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The opener was not out till the end of the innings while getting some support for Ambati Rayudu. MI totaled a massive 182/2, at their iconic home ground in Wankhede Stadium, however, they lost the match, with Kochi Tuskers Kerala winning by eight wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).