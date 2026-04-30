Business News | Chandan Healthcare Limited Enters Gujarat with Launch of Vadodara Diagnostic Centre

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30: Chandan Healthcare Limited (NSE - CHANDAN), - One of the leading diagnostic and healthcare service providers in North India, Chandan Healthcare Limited has marked its Entry into Gujarat with diagnostic operations in Vadodara. This strategic expansion represents the company's first venture in the state, further strengthening its pan-India presence.

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The Vadodara centre marks Chandan Healthcare Limited's entry into Gujarat and expands its national diagnostic network. With modern infrastructure and a patient-centric approach, the centre is equipped to cater to the region's growing demand for quality diagnostic services.

Vadodara Centre Services Highlights

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- Comprehensive Diagnostics: Equipped for a full suite of blood investigations and routine diagnostic services

- Advanced Clinical Testing: Provision for tests including TMT, ECG, EEG, and PFT

- Radiology Services: Provision for facilities such as X-Ray and BMD

- Network Integration: Centre to support patients from associated partner centres, ensuring seamless diagnostic access

- Strategic Partnership: Chandan Healthcare is the exclusive diagnostic partner for Jeena Sikho hospitals and clinics

- Expansion Rollout: Gradual expansion of diagnostic services across additional Jeena Sikho facilities is underway

The Vadodara centre marks Chandan Healthcare Limited's entry into Gujarat, with provisioned capabilities and an integrated network approach. The centre is expected to support patient access and contribute to the company's expanding diagnostic footprint over time.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Amar Singh, Promoter and Managing Director of Chandan Healthcare Limited, said, "This expansion marks our entry into Gujarat and is aligned with our ongoing growth strategy. The Vadodara centre is equipped to provide comprehensive diagnostic services, with provision for advanced clinical and radiology facilities, enabling us to serve a wider patient base with accessible and quality healthcare.

Our exclusive partnership with Jeena Sikho hospitals and clinics further enhances our reach and supports our vision of building a seamlessly connected diagnostic network across emerging healthcare markets."

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