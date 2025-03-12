VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 12: Chargeback Gurus (CBG) has been honored with the CecureUs Safe Workplace Award 2025, making it CBG's fourth consecutive year, reaffirming CBG's commitment to providing a secure and inclusive environment. CBG continues to refine its approach, ensuring that employees at all levels - from leadership to support staff - are actively involved in creating a culture of safety and respect.

"A truly safe workplace is one where conversations about safety and respect happen every day, not just during training sessions," said Tim Tynan, CEO, CBG. "By bringing these discussions into team meetings via initiatives like Manager-Led PoSH Sessions and equipping every employee with the right knowledge, we are building a culture where people feel supported and empowered. This recognition validates our ongoing efforts and reinforces the value of investing in workplace safety at every level.", he further expressed.

CBG has strengthened their safety initiatives by providing all team members with the necessary knowledge and support for a secure work environment. A key advancement includes Manager-Led PoSH Awareness Sessions, facilitating crucial discussions within teams. These sessions enhance employee confidence in identifying and addressing concerns early, ensuring awareness is integrated into daily interactions. Support staff receive tailored workshops, ensuring equitable access to knowledge and protections regardless of role or shift. Female employees working night shifts are provided with additional safety resources, including self-defense training, pepper spray, power banks, and doorstep drop services, emphasizing the company's proactive approach to security.

Beyond formal training, CBG emphasizes the importance of open communication. Regular discussions, interactive workshops, and employee-led awareness campaigns ensure that workplace safety is an ongoing conversation rather than a one-time initiative.

"Safety is not just about policies- it's about creating an environment where team members trust that their voices will be heard, and their concerns will be addressed. Through ongoing awareness sessions, clear reporting mechanisms, and support initiatives, we are ensuring that workplace safety is a shared responsibility, not just a mandate.", said Damodharan Sampathkumar, CPO & GM-India, CBG.

By integrating safety into everyday operations and continuously evolving its approach, CBG continues to set a high standard for workplace security.

For more information about Chargeback Gurus, visit https://www.chargebackgurus.com/.

About Chargeback Gurus:

Chargeback Gurus (CBG) helps businesses protect and recover more revenue by providing innovative chargeback management solutions powered by AI, data science, and industry expertise. By understanding clients' needs and fully aligning with their goals, CBG helps reduce chargebacks and increase recovery rates to maximize revenue.

