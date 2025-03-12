Atletico Madrid have all to play for as they welcome city rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The first leg went to the Los Blancos as they managed a 2-1 win at home, but Atletico Madrid had their moments in that contest and that should give them a lot of confidence. Diego Simeone is a man known to get the best out of his players in big games and this is an ideal scenario for him to thrive. Real Madrid on the other hand have not been at their best in domestic football but being the defending European champions, expect them to rise to the occasion here. Atletico Madrid versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Winner of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Likely to Face Arsenal in UCL Quarter-Finals.

Koke is the player missing out for Atletico Madrid and apart from him everyone is fit and available. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann will play in a two-man forward line and a lot will ride on their shoulder with the home side in search of goals. Jose Gimenez and Robin Le Normand will feature as the central defensive duo and they need to keep things tidy at the back.

Jude Bellingham missed the first leg for Real Madrid due to suspension but is now available and should return straight to the starting eleven. Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Dani Ceballos are the players missing out due to injuries. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr feature as the two strikers in a 4-4-2 formation. Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will make up the double pivot in midfield. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Madrid Derby Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will face city rivals Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the UCL (UEFA Champions League) 2024-25 round of 16 match on Thursday, March 13. The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Madrid Derby Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels. For Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16 Madrid Derby Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match on the JioTV app for free. It will be a keenly contested game with Real Madrid finding a way to progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 05:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).