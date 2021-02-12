New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): The creative arena has a vast canvas for individuals to experiment with their prowess in this field. Actress Joyita Chatterjee who rose to fame with ALTBalaji's Class of 2020 is one such individual who wants to try her hands on producing now! She has done a couple of music videos in the past, including Mama Mua opposite actor Dishank Arora.

Joyita always wanted to create some project and was looking for an interesting subject with which she could start her producing journey. Recently, in the lockdown, she spoke to a couple of friends and has figured an idea. She is currently in the planning phase for her debut project as a producer. A story that would quickly connect to the audience and mark good storytelling is her vision.

Speaking about this new expedition, she says, "I'm extremely excited to start this new journey. Producing has always been in my mind along with acting. It's just, I didn't know how to go about it. But now I'm clear and soon will have a bang on a project under my label. Class of 2020 has taught me a lot and I will utilise all my experiences in a fruitified manner."

Well, we are excited to see what Joyita has in store for us. Wishing her much luck and success ahead.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)