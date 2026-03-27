A viral video from the Mumbai Indians (MI) training camp has captured owner Nita Ambani’s surprise at Rohit Sharma’s leaner physique. The candid interaction occurred as the squad finalised preparations for IPL 2026. Greeting the veteran opener, Mrs Ambani was heard saying: 'My God Rohit, I didn’t recognise you. You look like a young boy'. The moment has trended across social media, with fans praising Sharma’s apparent commitment to his physical conditioning. Looking significantly sharper, the former captain is expected to play a pivotal role when Mumbai Indians face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March. Dog Turns Pitch Invader During Delhi Capitals Practice Match As Abhishek Porel Playfully Guides Animal Out Of Ground (Watch Video).

Nita Ambani Fails To Recognise Rohit Sharma

Mrs. Nita Ambani met the squad during training ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2026! 💙 pic.twitter.com/r2Gy9NaDOc — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2026

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