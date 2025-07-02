New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Coal production from captive and commercial mines in June 2025 reached 15.57 million tonnes (MT), while coal dispatches were recorded at 17.31 MT, according to the Ministry of Coal.

These figures indicate a solid performance by the coal sector, which plays a crucial role in meeting the energy and raw material needs of key industries across the country.

The first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 has shown significant year-on-year growth. Coal production during this period increased by 16.39 per cent, while dispatches rose by 13.03 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

This growth is a result of improved operational efficiency and better use of mining capacities, reflecting the continued strengthening of India's coal infrastructure.

A graph released by the Ministry of Coal highlights the consistent improvement in performance over the past three years at the end of Q1.

Both production and dispatch figures have steadily increased year after year, showing a strong and reliable upward trend in coal output and supply.

In terms of developments during June 2025, mine opening permission was granted for the Utkal A Mine, which has a Peak Rated Capacity of 25 MT.

This is a major step forward in expanding domestic coal production and meeting the growing demand for coal in various industries.

Additionally, vesting orders were issued for three more coal blocks in June, pushing the total number of coal blocks allocated by the Ministry of Coal to over 200.

This increase in block allocation ensures a stable and sufficient coal supply to essential sectors such as power generation, steel manufacturing, and cement production.

These achievements demonstrate the Ministry's continued efforts to boost domestic coal output, reduce dependency on imports, and support India's industrial growth.

Strengthening the coal sector is an important part of the vision for a self-reliant and resilient India, and the results from June 2025 reaffirm this commitment. (ANI)

