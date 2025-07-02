Iceland Women National Football Team vs Finland Women National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Women’s Euro 2025 will commence this evening with Iceland taking on Finland in Thun. Iceland are making their fifth successive appearance on the grand stage after their first participation in 2009. Norway and Switzerland are the other nations in Group A and hence we should expect a good competition amongst these sides. Opponents Finland did not have the best of qualifying phase but have done well to reach the finals courtesy two playoff games. They were winless in 2013 and 2022 editions and will hope to change their fortunes this time around. Alexia Putellas Ready To Lead Spain Women’s Football Team at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 After Injury Sidelined Her in 2022.

Gudny Arnadottir, Glodis Viggosdottir, Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir, and Gudrun Arnardottir form the backline for Iceland. Cecilia Runarsdottir, who plays her club football at Inter Milan in Italy, will be the goalkeeper. Agla María Albertsdóttir and Hlin Eiriksdottir will try and use their pace to create chances. Sveindis Jonsdottir will play the lone striker role in the final third.

Finland will be betting big on central midfielders Ria Oling and Eveliina Summanen to maintain the tempo of the contest for the side. Oona Siren has done well at West Ham United and is likely to be deployed on the wings. Linda Sallstrom has a lot of experience under her belt and will lead the goal scoring efforts in the attacking third.

Iceland vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Iceland vs Finland Date Wednesday, July 2 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue Arena Thun, Thun Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Iceland vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

In the tournament opener, Iceland Women will clash against Finland Women in a Group A UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match on Wednesday, July 2. The Iceland vs Finland Women's Euro 2025 match is set to be hosted at Arena Thun in Thun. The ISL-W vs FIN-W contest between both nations is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). On Which Channel UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Continental Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Iceland vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Iceland vs Finland live telecast on any TV channel. For ISL-W vs FIN-W online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Iceland vs Finland, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to find viewing options of Iceland vs Finland live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a pass. Iceland are the better of the two teams and should secure a victory in this tie

