Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 27: Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, has announced the launch of iX Hero™, the latest product in its Intelligent Experience (IX) suite.

iX Hero™ is an agentic AI-powered application that works together with a human in the loop to supercharge the way customer experience is delivered, from quick fixes to complex questions.

Based on Concentrix' experience handling billions of calls, chats and other contacts per year, the company designed iX Hero™ to target the most common areas that cause inefficient customer interactions and dissatisfied customers. iX Hero™ addresses both the customer and client side of each interaction. Slow, unclear or inaccurate responses to questions are among the top consumer frustrations with advisor interactions. Often, advisors juggle up to 10 disparate applications to support a customer, limiting their ability to be efficient and personalized in their approach to each interaction. From a client's perspective, customer interactions often suffer from poor note taking, lack of detailed sentiment analysis, and deep understanding of their customers' engagement. Now, with iX Hero™, advisors can get fast, accurate and more consistent AI-assisted answers in seconds, simplifying and modernizing how advisors serve customers by bringing the right information into one smart, streamlined view. The application is designed to easily integrate with any contact center platform, CRM, or workflow, and as it learns, it coaches advisors to make every interaction better and more efficient. Clients using iX Hero™ gain enhanced productivity, proficiency, and comprehensive data insights from across their enterprise that shape better customer relationships. Concentrix developed and tested iX Hero™ with thousands of its own game-changers to solve for the pain points of the customer experience:

* Insights to analyze advisor performance, customer sentiment, trends and needs to help advisors create more personalized customer experiences, with data-driven coaching to make every interaction better.

* Knowledge capabilities to find and surface ready-to-use answers to questions during customer interactions, significantly reducing the time it takes to resolve customer questions.

* Summarize and automatically transcribe conversations, drastically reducing after-call workload for advisors.

* Announcements to deliver essential updates, news, or critical team decisions, ensuring advisors are always informed and can act quickly on new information while keeping service quality high.

Pilot client implementations have produced transformational results, including allowing a leading consumer electronics company to rapidly raise sales conversion from 2% to 7%, increasing top line revenue by 250% monthly. Another pilot realized up to a 22% reduction in average call handling time, which lowers costs while increasing customer satisfaction (CSAT) rates. A leading global energy company experienced a CSAT improvement gain from 72% to 81.8% satisfied, a 13.5% increase which is driving significant sales lift within 3 to 4 months.

Razor, a leading innovator of scooters and wheeled goods, relies on iX Hero™ to drive a better overall customer experience. "Using iX Hero™, Razor has been able to get valuable insights from our customer interactions, driving better overall efficiencies for our business while improving our customer experience. Concentrix has transformed every advisor into a hero for our brand," said Jo Ann Nash, Vice President of Customer Support, Razor. "For decades, Concentrix has been at the forefront of blending technology with human ingenuity and human empathy to transform customer experiences," said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Concentrix. "With iX Hero™, we're equipping advisors with a powerful AI-driven toolkit that enables smarter, more efficient conversations, happier and more loyal customers, and increased revenue." iX Hero™ is built for scale with top-tier security and compliance. It's available now in North America with additional languages and geographies rolling out through the rest of the year. For more information, meet iX Hero™ on the company website.

