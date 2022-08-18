Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 18 (ANI/GPRC): Congress party in Gujarat has launched 'Kaam Bolta hai' (work speaks for itself) campaign (#CongressNuKaamBoleChe) ahead of the Gujarat 2022 assembly elections.

The Congress unit in Gujarat has devised a novel way to connect with the electorate with a "one-minute manifesto" campaign, highlighting key points to people in 60 seconds by returning their missed calls.

The party is targeting prospective voters by wooing them with development schemes which was done in their regime. Congress seeks to build on this trajectory and continue this work by inviting more people to join in this mission to save the state from hate and lies.

Congress unit in Gujarat also highlights the work done in their regime. The party highlights the work for the law of PESA, fought for the rights of tribals, village-to-village mild dairies, speaks about the white revolution, ports and airports built by us open new doors of prosperity, our efforts in support of farmers speak volumes, the free vaccine sign on your bum speaks about village-by-village primary and mass health centres Taluka and district level hospitals.

They also worked for free girl education from 30,000 government schools to tertiary institutions Mid-day meal plan. Their sincere efforts in the development of education in Gujarat speak volumes. In the development story of Gujarat, every page speaks the name of Congress.

The party have always partnered the people of Gujarat In Progress Since 1960, and if you are interested to join the force with us, for the progress of Gujarat, then give a miss call on the number given below and show your support, for more information visit this URL.

This recruitment drive will take place in every district of the state and is open to anyone who wants to be a part of this mission. One can join through the website - https://www.incgujarat.com/ or can give a miss call at 8108-125-125.

