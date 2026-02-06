New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday strongly criticised the Delhi Police and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government following the tragic death of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani in Janakpuri, alleging police negligence and deliberate attempts to withhold crucial information.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj described the incident as a reflection of the government's and police's "shamelessness."

"What happened in Janakpuri has exposed the BJP government in Delhi, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the entire Delhi Police... Today, a 25-year-old youth has died... Serious allegations have been slapped on the police. Around 12 am, the family went to the police station in search of their son... Not just one, but they went to six police stations, yet no one filed their report. Their children's phone location was deliberately deleted in haste. Why did they do this? What is the police trying to hide? When the boy's phone was on, the police had his location. If they wanted to, they could have found him. Maybe he might have been saved, but no one saved him. In the morning, Ashish Sood went there and lied about having proper arrangements. If there were proper arrangements, then did that boy jump to take his own life? This is simply the shamelessness of the government and the police, who are falsifying data. Today, with concrete evidence, this has been exposed to the entire country," he told ANI.

Bhardwaj visited the accident site to assess the situation and pointed out alleged tampering with the scene.

"This is the crime scene... On one side of this road, there's an 8-foot-high barricade with wire on top. There's also a barricade on the other side of the road. On the third side of this road, there's a large iron barricade, and there's a barricade on the other side of this ditch as well. The Delhi Police have directly tampered with the crime scene. They have openly committed fraud by altering it. It's obvious to everyone here that the biker could only have fallen if someone had thrown him from an aeroplane. This is clear to any basic person... Did the man just appear out of thin air? Should any department stoop to such a level of depravity? Can any government fall to such a low level of dishonesty, just to claim that it wasn't anyone's fault and that the boy died on his own? That's why the crime scene was later barricaded from all sides," he added.

The criticism comes after Kamal Dhyani, a 25-year-old Janakpuri resident, reportedly fell into a deep pit while riding his motorcycle home late Thursday night. Police confirmed the identification of the deceased.

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night.

Meanwhile, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood is scheduled to inspect the site on February 7. The Delhi government, on Friday, issued a notification taking cognisance of the incident and assuring action against the responsible authorities.

The tragedy has evoked comparisons with a similar incident in January, when a 27-year-old IT professional, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car plunged into an unmarked, water-filled construction pit in Noida amid dense winter fog. The incident had sparked widespread concern over urban safety standards, incomplete construction sites, and the urgent need for better road safety measures in the Delhi-NCR region.(ANI)

