Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Connplex Cinemas Limited (Connplex, The Company) is an entertainment company engaged in the development of theatres, entering into the franchise agreements along with its other expertise, has announced its plans to enter the primary market with an IPO. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with NSE Emerge in preparation for the IPO. The company plans to issue 51,00,000 fresh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

As the company advances with its IPO plans, Funding capital expenditure requirement for purchase of corporate office, Funding capital expenditure requirement of purchase of LED Screens and Projectors, Working capital requirement and general corporate purposes. The capital raised will support the company's strategic objectives, strengthen its competitive.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About Connplex Cinemas Limited:

Connplex Cinemas Limited is an entertainment company revolutionizing the cinema industry with a focus on luxury, innovation, and accessibility. Operating under the brand name "CONNPLEX" and other registered brands, the company specializes in developing theatres, entering franchise agreements, film exhibition and distribution, and generating revenue from food, beverages, and advertisements. By strategically expanding into underserved markets in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities, as well as metro locations, Connplex Cinemas blends convenience, affordability, and premium experiences to bring high-quality entertainment to audiences across India.

