Saif Ali Khan has safely returned home after being admitted to Lilavati Hospital for five days following a brutal stabbing during a burglary at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was attacked with six stab wounds. While his family is relieved by his recovery, there is another setback for Saif as recent reports confirm that the Madhya Pradesh High Court has lifted the stay on the Pataudi family’s historical properties, valued at around INR 15,000 crore. This decision could lead to the government acquiring these properties under the Enemy Property Act of 1968, according to NDTV. The properties at risk include the Flag Staff House, where Saif spent his childhood and other valuable estates like Noor-Us-Sabah Palace and Dar-Us-Salam. As per The Economic Times, the court's ruling by Justice Vivek Agarwal allows parties concerned to file a representation within 30 days. Saif Ali Khan Discharged from Hospital After Recovering from Knife Attack Injury.

Know About Pataudi Family Property Dispute

The Pataudi family property dispute is a result of the Enemy Property Act, which allows the government to take control of assets owned by people who moved to Pakistan after Partition. The focus here is on Abida Sultan, the eldest daughter of Hamidullah Khan, the last Nawab of Bhopal, who migrated to Pakistan in 1950. Her sister, Sajida Sultan, stayed in India and became the rightful heir. However, the government argues that Abida’s migration makes these properties “enemy property.” Saif Ali Khan, Sajida’s grandson, inherited part of these estates. While the court recognised Sajida as the legal heir back in 2019, the recent ruling has brought the family’s long-standing property dispute back into the spotlight. No doubt, Saif will have a lot to handle in 2025. When Saif Ali Had to Earn Back the Pataudi Palace, the House He Was Supposed to Inherit.

What’s the Next Step in the Property Dispute?

According to The Economic Times, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh has stated that ownership records from the past 72 years will be reviewed. He also mentioned that people living on the disputed properties could be considered tenants under state leasing laws. This has left around INR 1.5 lakh residents worried about potential eviction.

