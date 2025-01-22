PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: CoreCard proudly celebrates its certification for RuPay Credit Card Issuance through NPCI Partner Program -- a significant step in strengthening its role in India's payments ecosystem. This achievement highlights CoreCard's robust capabilities: comprehensive card management, complex credit programs, rapid customization, faster GTM capabilities, full stack APIs, and compliance with standards like DL SAR, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001.

The NPCI Partner Program (NPP) was instrumental in this journey, offering monthly workshops, seamless on-boarding, efficient certification, and enhanced visibility through its platform (https://partner.npci.org.in/). Through this collaborative support, it has positioned CoreCard as a trusted RuPay partner.

Looking ahead, CoreCard aims to expand RuPay solutions, integrate cutting-edge technologies, and support initiatives like UPI-linked credit lines, driving innovation and financial inclusion. Together with NPCI, CoreCard is shaping the future of Indian payments Landscape.

CoreCard (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. For more information, visit www.corecard.com.

