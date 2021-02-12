New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI/ThePRTree): The Covid-19 pandemic has created massive turbulence for businesses across the globe resulting in the loss of job opportunities for a large number of people. While people were locked inside their homes, Vasant Borate was working to provide employment opportunities to people.

Vasant Borate has set a benchmark for the nation to follow by offering job opportunities for the youthful nation. He believes in the power of youth and knows how to turn it in the favour of the country's development and growth. He believes in the value of education and how knowledge is the biggest tool to bring evidential changes in the world.

Initiating the country's biggest job festival that took place in Moshi, the event aimed towards helping those who lost their jobs during the pandemic. It also focused on the ones who completed their higher studies amid the pandemic and had nowhere to go for a job right now. Borate understands the real-world problems and financial challenges being faced by the people of the world so he organised this job fair to help the people of his city- Pimpri Chinchwad.

The job fair consisted of around 40 national and international companies where more than 2000 people were hired after the interview. This is a good number keeping in mind that it was first of its kind and will motivate more people to participate and more companies to come and be a part of the dynamic process.

The city's BJP President along with the MLA, Mahesh Landage appreciated him for his commendable efforts and motivated people to hold more such events on a larger scale. Mr Borate mentioned the importance of such job festivals in preparing the well-educated youth to become the future leaders of the nation and most importantly in becoming responsible global citizens.

Borate aimed to make this event a big hit only because he believes in the fact that the development of the city and the state is incomplete without youth being a part of the development. "Parents go through their fair share of struggle to give their kids a quality education, and children not able to find well-paying jobs makes the whole effort worthless. To solve the same problem, more such events will be organised in the future and dreams of people all across the state will be fulfilled.", Vasant Borate said.

Many supporters of the event were present on the occasion along with Corporator Ashwini Jadhav, Corporator Sarika Borhade, former Deputy Mayor Sharad Borhade, social activist Ramesh Gaikwad, social worker Nitin Saste, BJP city president Sanket Chondhe, vice president Dinesh Yadav, Suresh Mhetre along with office bearers of many societies in Moshi and the villagers.

