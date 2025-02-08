ATK

New Delhi [India], February 8: The "100 days, 100 technologies" program by CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research) aims to transfer advanced, indigenous technologies to MSMEs to enhance their competitiveness.

As part of this initiative, CSIR-SERC (Structural Engineering Research Centre), a premium national laboratory under CSIR, has successfully transferred pioneering technology "High-Velocity Multi-Hit Resistant Movable Protective Booth/Shack for Security Personnel" to Sehgal Doors, known for their high-quality fireproof and security doors, will now benefit the customer with this advanced technology.

Technology was transferred to M/s Sehgal Doors, a member of Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), at CSIR-SERC, Chennai, on 7th February 2025. The technology transfer agreement of the Security Booth was signed by Dr. N. Anandavalli, Director, CSIR-SERC, with Mr. Neeraj Sehgal from M/s. Sehgal Doors, New Delhi. Inventors of this advanced technology are Dr Amar Prakash, Senior Principal Scientist; Dr S.Parivallal, Chief Scientist and Advisor(M); Dr K.Sathish Kumar, Chief Scientist and Head, BKMD, Shri V.Ramesh Kumar, Principal Scientist, Smt Chitra Sankaran, Principal Technical Officer and Smt R.Soniya, Senior Technical Officer were present during this event.

CSIR-SERC has developed a modular security booth/shack for military and security personnel, constructed using steel fibre-reinforced cementitious composite panels mounted within a steel frame. The booth is designed to provide NIJ level-III protection, capable of withstanding multiple hits from 7.62 AP projectiles in accordance with NIJ standards.

Key Features of the Booth/Shack:

* Multi-impact resistance (NIJ level-3) with enhanced ricochet resistance.

* Pre-engineered, precast, and fully Indigenous modular design, ensuring easy assembly and disassembly within an hour without the need for heavy machinery.

* The technology is very easy to repair, reuse, and replace and offers cost-effectiveness and long-term durability.

* High mobility and easy repositioning, combined with an attractive aesthetic appearance.

* The unit can accommodate two beds with essential hospital amenities and can be stacked together for expanded capacity. Openings allow for easy movement between units, and some modules can be converted into toilet core units to serve four to five modules.

* The wall panels consist of four foldable cladding panels with heavy-duty hinges for ease of use, allowing them to fold flat to the ground. All electrical provisions, including lighting, are integrated into the structure, even while the unit is in its folded condition.

* The developed security booth is useful for protecting personnel deployed for guarding various critical facilities across the country.

