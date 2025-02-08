The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 is set to be a grand celebration, marking its silver jubilee with an unforgettable two-day extravaganza. This milestone edition will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, commemorating 25 years of cinematic excellence. Adding to the excitement, IIFA will introduce the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards, recognising outstanding performances in ‘digital entertainment, films and OTT content’. With Bollywood’s biggest stars under one roof, the event promises glamour, thrilling performances, and spectacular moments. IIFA Awards 2025 Brings Its 25th Edition to Jaipur! Organisers Promise a Star-Studded Celebration in the Pink City (Watch Video).

Dates & Venue

The IIFA Awards 2025 will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre, on March 8 and 9. The IIFA Digital Awards will be held on March 8. The IIFA Grand Finale, featuring the main awards ceremony and live performances, will take place on March 9.

Hosts & Performers of IIFA Awards 2025

This year’s IIFA Awards will feature an exciting lineup of hosts and performers. Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan will bring their signature wit and charm as hosts of the IIFA Grand Finale, while Aparshakti Khurana will take charge of the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards. The star-studded performances will see Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan setting the stage ablaze at the Grand Finale, while Nora Fatehi is set to deliver an electrifying act at the IIFA Digital Awards 2025. IIFA 2025 Press Conference: Shah Rukh Gives Kartik Aaryan Hosting Tips in Rajasthani, Duo Greet Audience With ‘Khamma Ghani’ During Pre-Event (Watch Video).

How to Book Tickets for IIFA Awards 2025?

The official ticketing partner for IIFA Awards 2025 is District by Zomato, and tickets can be booked online. The IIFA Awards 2025 offers a range of ticket options for attendees. The most affordable ticket’, priced at INR 3,000, are available in ‘Phase 1 | Orange Block A and B’, providing a ‘seated section’ with entry for one person. On the other end, the ‘premium Early Bird tickets’, priced at INR 1,50,000, offer an ‘exclusive Silver Block A and B experience’, including a ‘2-night stay at The Lalit Jaipur with breakfast’, an ‘exclusive celebrity welcome video message’, a ‘daily F&B voucher worth INR 1,500, and ‘IIFA merchandise’ such as a tote bag and lanyard. Meanwhile, the ‘Gold category tickets’ are available strictly by ‘invite only’, making them a highly exclusive option for select attendees.

Seating Layout of IIFA Awards 2025

(Photo Credits: Website/district.in)

With an exciting line-up of performances and Bollywood’s biggest names in attendance, the 25th IIFA Awards is set to be an unmissable event.

