Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen’s Meem Se Mohabbat has been gaining popularity across borders. The Pakistani drama that follows the office romance between a grumpy boss and his sunshine intern has been refreshing in its approach. And even as fans eagerly wait for Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17, they have a small glimpse of the upcoming episode that has them more excited than ever. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17 is slated to air on February 12, and will be streamed on YouTube on the same day. However, the Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 17 promo has given us a good understanding of where the story is headed, and we hope the fans are prepared with a box of tissues for the angst that is incoming. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 16 Written Update: Roshi Gets Makeover To Impress Sir Talha, but He Quotes Oscar Wilde's 'Be Yourself' in Sweet Scene (Watch Full Video).

Meem Se Mohabbat has already given us a compelling arc for Ahad Raza Mir’s Talha Ahmed, who has realised his love for his intern - Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi, and is doing his best to maintain his distance. The reasons are all reasonable and mature - which has already gained the show a lot of brownie points. Not only is the age-gap between the lead pair addressed, it has also been highlighted as a key reason for Talha to not pursue Roshi, even if he loves her. The other reason, the one that tugs our hearts more - is Talha’s belief that his grief and darkness would cloud her life too much, too young. And he wants something, someone better for her.

On the other hand, an unaware Roshi is questioning the sudden distance that Talha has been trying to establish, even as he continues to be there to protect her and help her when she needs it the most. The last episode ended with Talha reminding Roshi to not try and be someone else (as she tried to dress more like his ex, Sabeeka), and instead just to be herself. However, this heartwarming scene was a small respite for the pair, as Episode 17 will once again have Talha pushing Roshi away, this time asking her to stop being so involved in Mohid's life. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Story and Cast: Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen's Office Romance Drama Narrating Roshi and Talha's Love Story Has Audience in a Chokehold (Watch Videos).

The teaser shows Talha supporting and praising Roshi as his ex-fiance - Sabeeka tries to put her down for being a mere internet. But before we can fully grasp the fact that Talha is not your average lover who mistreats his woman just to push her away, we see a teary-eyed Roshi confirming if Talha’s words are true. An earlier promo showed Talha telling Roshi to stop being so close to Mohid, as it would hurt him in the long run, when she would move on from Mohid, but he would continue to expect love and attention from her. This teaser has Roshi asking Talha if she was wrong to fulfil Mohid’s wishes and celebrate his father, Abid uncle’s, birthday. A heartbroken Talha confirms that she was wrong to do this.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 17 Promo Here:

Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Hum TV and is consequently aired on their YouTube channel. It has slowly but surely grown to become one of the most popular Pakistani TV shows and has been heavily appreciated for the sensitivity with which it handles its topic of workplace harassment as well as workplace romance.

