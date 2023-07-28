BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ New Delhi [India], July 28: Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as Indian legal counsel to Wipro Limited (Wipro) in relation to its recent buyback of equity shares, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crore. The General Corporate Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Wipro Limited on the transaction. The transaction was led by Aditya Prasad Partner; with support from Rohit Maheshwary, Associate; and Ipkshita Singh, Associate. The buyback transaction involved acquisition of 26,96,62,921 (Twenty Six Crore Ninety Six Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Nine Hundred and Twenty One only) fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 2/-, aggregating to Rs 12,000 crores. The Buyback was conducted under the “tender offer” route. The Buyback was approved by the board of directors of Wipro Limited on April 27th, 2023 and payment of consideration was made on July 05, 2023.

