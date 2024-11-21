PNN

New Delhi [India], November 21: Doodhvale Farms, a leading innovator in India's premium dairy sector, today announced the successful closure of a $3 million funding round. The round was led by Atomic Capital, with Singularity Early Opportunities Fund joining as a major co-investor. The round also saw participation from Bharat Founders Fund and Indigram Labs Foundation.

Select angel investors participating in this round include Ramakant Sharma (Co-Founder, Livspace), Ankit Tandon (CBO, OYO), Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), and Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, V3 Ventures), among other industry veterans.

"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize India's dairy industry," said Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Doodhvale Farms. "With this funding, we are poised to expand our reach and enhance our commitment to delivering pure, farm-fresh dairy products to Indian households."

Doodhvale Farms has maintained an impressive growth trajectory, achieving 100% year-over-year growth, consistent profitability on an EBITDA basis for three consecutive years, and successful launch of innovative products including Gaon Jaisa Safed Makkhan, 100% Pure Milk Khoya, and Desi Treats.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to accelerate Doodhvale Farms' expansion, strengthen distribution networks, diversify its product portfolio, and upgrade technology infrastructure.

Atomic Capital is an early-stage consumer-focused fund, established with a differentiated operating VC playbook. Apoorv Gautam, Founder and Managing Partner at Atomic Capital bring a strong track record with notable exits in the consumer sector, making the fund uniquely positioned to support emerging consumer brands.

Commenting on the partnership, Apoorv shared his vision: "We are thrilled to partner with Doodhvale Farms on their ambitious journey to bring world-class quality milk and allied products to India. As one of India's first vertically integrated online subscription platforms for these products, Doodhvale Farms has demonstrated exceptional capital efficiency."

Suyash Kela from Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, the round's major co-investor, added, "Premiumization of large consumption categories like F&B is a theme we are very bullish about. Doodhvale Farms, with its premium, unadulterated milk and allied products offering, strong hold on the supply chain, and founders with their feet and ear to the ground, really appealed to us."

