PNN

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 21: For long, India's booming e-commerce industry has largely catered to what venture capital firm Blume Ventures calls "India 1" - the top 140 million digitally savvy, urban consumers. But the vast middle, "India 2" - nearly 300 million aspirational Indians - has remained largely underserved.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Copied From Korean Drama 'A Moment To Remember'? Here's What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT).

That's now changing with the arrival of DealBuddy, India's first gamified e-commerce app, designed not just to sell - but to let users win products, sometimes for as low as 1 paise.

India 2.1: Ready to Play, Ready to Shop

Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025 Free Photo Templates and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Wish Happy Sawan Shivratri by Sharing ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Photos and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ Messages.

While India 2 has been slow to embrace traditional online shopping, there's one digital space where they're already deeply engaged - gaming. India is home to 650 million gamers, and remarkably, 150 millions of them are pay-to-play users, spending money not on goods, but on the thrill of competition in apps like Dream11, Ludo King, and Teen Patti.

This behaviour signals a powerful insight: India 2.1 doesn't just want to shop. They want to "win" deals through interactive and gamified experiences, elements traditional e-commerce has largely ignored. India 2.1 needs a new model of ecommerce.

DealBuddy, founded by Basil Nalakath, Adhnan Rasheed and Basim Nalakath, taps directly into this mindset - merging the engagement of gaming with the value of e-commerce. Every day, brands run multiple deals on DealBuddy. Users compete with each other to win the deal- but with a twist. Instead of the highest offer winning, in DealBuddy, the user who places the lowest unique offer walks away with the product at the end of the deal period- be it a smartphone, trimmer, smartwatch, or branded perfume - sometimes at less than ₹1.

A New Model for a New Bharat

"Traditional e-commerce isn't broken - but it's boring and not relevant for the India2.1 consumers who seek excitement in all their digital interactions" says Basil Nalakath, Founder & CEO at DealBuddy. "The current platforms are built for India 1. But India 2.1 needs a different model - one that feels like entertainment, not just transactions."

Since its launch, DealBuddy has attracted over 25,000 users in just a month, with near-zero customer acquisition cost - a rare feat in India's hypercompetitive online retail space. The app's built-in Yard Sale allows winners to resell their products within the community, creating a vibrant, self-sustaining marketplace.

Adhnan Rasheed, Co-founder & COO at DealBuddy, adds, "Today, brands are struggling with high CAC and are looking to expand beyond saturated markets to a new category of users from India 2. However, they're finding it hard to reach India 2.1 in a way that's both profitable and engaging. DealBuddy aspires to be the go-to platform for brands targeting these users- through a model that they are already familiar with. We've already partnered with several D2C brands and are actively engaging with many more to help them unlock this high-potential, under-tapped market."

The Future of Bharat Commerce

In a country where shopping festivals are still the only time many buy online, DealBuddy is creating daily mini-festivals - bite-sized events that combine affordability, excitement, and digital participation. It's a model that fits the lifestyle, mindset, and behavior of India's next 300 million digital consumers.

As gaming, social media, and commerce continue to converge, DealBuddy's approach may well be a blueprint for the next evolution of e-commerce in India - where deals aren't just discovered, but won.

Link: https://www.dealbuddy.live/theapp

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)