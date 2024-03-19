BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 19: Startup Mahakumbh, nation's biggest celebration of the startup ecosystem, commenced today, at Bharat Mandapam, setting the stage for three days of collaboration, inspiration, and transformative discussions. The sessions at the nasscom deeptech pavilion started with an interesting panel discussion highlighting the commercialization of Deep Tech innovation.

The event is spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of ASSOCHAM, nasscom, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) and supported by Invest India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY). Startup Mahakumbh promises a showcase of unparalleled innovation, highlighting transformative products and revolutionary business models by its key presenter Government e Marketplace, pavilion leads including Zerodha and National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD) and support from states including Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Kerala. Powered by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Zomato and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC), Startup Mahakumbh also has the state of Uttar Pradesh as state partner for the event.

Post-inauguration, day one witnessed a diverse range of activities and sessions across 10 pavilions including AI + SaaS, D2C/Consumer brands, Agritech, Fintech, Deep Tech, Biotech & Pharma, Incubators, Climate Tech, E-sports, and B2B Manufacturing.

The session witnessed interesting panel discussions about IP framework, the future path for deeptech startups, IP protection and rethinking research funding models for deeptech advancements. Dr. Vibha Sawhney (Scientist 'H" & Head Tech Management Directorate, CSIR, govt of India) and Abhi Deshmukh (CEO & CTO, iHub Anubhuti-IITD Foundation) shed light on how India's IP framework can contribute to achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. The session was moderated by Jeet Vijay (CEO, MeitY startup hub) who spoke about different government programs to support deeptech startups and how raising awareness about them will lead to more patent filing.

The session also saw engaging panel discussions on research funding models for deep science advancements and IP protection strategies. Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt (Director General, Indian Space Association) talked about deeptech-based private space companies are undertaking exemplary work with the help of initial funds from ISRO coupled with funds from VCs and support from retired ISRO mentors. Raghav Aggarwal (Director general, Indian Space Co-founder, Fluid AI) spoke about the need for core infrastructure development, apart from funding, to help Indian deeptech startups.

Talking about the sessions held at the nasscom deeptech pavilion, Kritika Murugesan, Senior Director, Deep Tech & Startups, nasscom, said, "The Indian deeptech startup ecosystem is brimming with great ideas, and this is the right time to support them and see them to fruition.

Today's insightful discussions about IP framework, patient capital, and protection underscored the strategies and path Indian deeptech startups can take to keep up the momentum and see success in the future."

Startup Mahakumbh onboards top unicorns in the sponsors list, with Games 24X7, Oyo and Info Edge as Unicorn Gold sponsors, Dream11, Flipkart, Infra Market, Moglix, Nykaa as Unicorn Silver sponsors, BharatPe and Razorpay as Unicorn Bronze sponsors. The list of AIF sponsors includes Accel, Rukam Capital and Peak XV in the gold category, Aavishkar Group, Elevation Capital, Iron Pillar in the silver sponsorship category and Avendus Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Fireside Ventures, IvyCap Ventures and Sorin Investments in the bronze category of AIF sponsors.

The event will also connect Indian startups with event partners including Dalmia Bharat & Google (silver partners), Acko, Captain Fresh, Mobile Premier League (MPL), Jetsynthesis, Tally (bronze partners), IAN & Blume Ventures (session partners), IDFC First Bank (Bank partner), MM Active & India Mobile Congress (IMC) (Event partners) and Indian School of Business (ISB) (Academic partner).

