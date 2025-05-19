Delhi commuters can now buy metro tickets on Uber app powered by ONDC (Image: ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Uber on Monday announced the rollout of metro ticketing on the Uber app, powered by the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Delhi Metro will be the first launch city.

Starting today, Uber users in the national capital can now plan their metro journeys, purchase QR-based tickets, and access real-time transit information - all within the Uber app.

According to Uber, this marks the first integration with India's pioneering digital public infrastructure and a major step forward in making public transport more connected.

Uber, in a statement, said that three more cities across India are slated to go live in 2025.

This integration follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2024 during Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's visit to India, where Uber committed to collaborating with ONDC to advance the reach and impact of India's digital public goods.

Today's launch is a tangible realisation of that commitment, reinforcing Uber's mission to make urban mobility more inclusive, sustainable, and seamlessly connected.

Speaking at the launch, Praveen Neppalli Naga, Chief Technology Officer, Uber, said " India has taken an impressive leap in building population scale technology through its Digital Public Infrastructure like ONDC and we are thrilled to integrate with them to bring metro ticketing to the Uber app, bringing us one step closer to our vision of being a one-stop shop for mobility needs."

"Working with ONDC has pushed us to reimagine how private innovation can plug into public platforms to deliver seamless, smart solutions and we are just getting started," the CTO said.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said, "Uber's joining of the ONDC Network marks a significant step in expanding access to trusted, interoperable digital infrastructure in India. As a global platform, Uber's initial enablement of metro ticketing and logistics unlocks new possibilities - from seamless multimodal journeys to unifying a fragmented logistics ecosystem."

"This collaboration lays the foundation for future innovations from Uber on the Network, enhancing value for users, partners, and the broader mobility and services landscape," Jain said.

Uber said it will soon launch B2B Logistics via the ONDC network, a solution that will allow businesses to request on-demand logistics from Uber's delivery network, without needing their own fleet.

Uber said the service will initially facilitate food deliveries, with its underlying technology designed to scale to sectors such as e-commerce, grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare logistics.

"By integrating with ONDC, Uber will be accessible to a wide ecosystem of sellers and platforms, empowering businesses of all sizes to reach more customers efficiently through a plug-and-play logistics layer," Uber said. (ANI)

