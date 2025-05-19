There is never a dull moment on the internet. Trust meme makers, and they will turn any bizarre situation into an array of meme trends. That’s what happened when The ACE Family’s Austin McBroom opened up in defence of his ex-wife Catherine Paiz’s cheating allegations. In no time, the video inspired social media users to send out odd texts, weird images to their partners or potential crushes, with no explanations, waiting to see how the recipient really acts. That’s all it took for TikTok users to do it the Catherine way, trying out the method for themselves as part of the Catherine Method meme trend. So, what do the viral TikTok videos inspired by Paiz really mean? Let’s understand the latest social media buzz and the bizarre meme trend encouraging couples to send odd texts to each other. Italian Brainrot Meme Trend Explained: What Parents Should Know About the TikTok Videos Featuring AI-Generated Italian Brain Rot Characters.

Catherine Method TikTok Meme Trend

The Catherine Method began earlier in May after TikToker @userxtiktokshopaff posted a video from Austin McBroom's Snapchat channel in which he shares a selection of text messages from his ex-wife, Catherine. The texts consist of a variety of spiritual-looking images without any further explanation. Confused Austin asks, “What does that mean? What language is that?” The video gained millions of views in a few days. However, the internet users were quick to point out Catherine’s upcoming book that will reportedly share the details of their divorce, which is allegedly due to Austin’s cheating. Who's Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz? Know Everything About The YouTubers and Ace Family's Net Worth.

Watch Video: Catherine Method Meme Trend Explained

Catherine Paiz Accuses Austin McBroom of Cheating on Her

Catherine Paiz opens up about the moment she realized Austin McBroom had been cheating in her new book “It wasn’t just the betrayal. It was the realization that I had been living inside a lie” pic.twitter.com/rBKsC4aQBN — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 11, 2025

Perhaps Austin was hoping to gain some online support over the infidelity allegations, but it did not go well for him. As for the internet, the Snapchat video has inspired a trend on TikTok. Social media users turned Catherine’s ‘odd’ texts into memes. The TikTokers continue to send their significant others or their crushes strange images without explanation to see how they react.

Catherine Method Viral Memes

Catherine's Texts Inspire Memes

Here's To Catherine Meme Trend

While some reacted with confusion, others just played along, supporting their partner, joking, or sending strange posts back. Although Austin was looking for sympathy and understanding in sharing his side of his infidelity story, viewers took the snippet to inspire the Catherine Method, a fun and playful way to see how your significant others might respond to something that makes little to no sense.

