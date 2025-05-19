Mumbai, May 19: In a shocking incident, a woman "tantrik" allegedly manipulated a mentally-ill woman into handing over her family's gold ornaments worth over INR 3 lakh. The self-proclaimed "tantrik" identified as Mehjabeen Rais Khan alias Hazrat (Mariam) used ghost stories and curses to convince the family to hand over INR 2 lakh in cash under the guise of performing exorcisms and make animal sacrifices to "cure" the mentally ill woman in Vikhroli, Mumbai.

According to a Times of India report, the case came to light after Sunil Yashwant Salvi filed a complaint with the Parksite Police, accusing Mariam of cheating his mentally ill sister-in-law, Dipti Salvi. Dipti had been undergoing treatment for her mental illness for quite some time. Upon hearing of Mariam, she, along with her husband Anil, started consulting with Mariam to cure her. However, Mariam, instead of helping the couple, started exploiting their vulnerable state by claiming that Dipti was possessed by the spirit of a deceased woman who had committed suicide in the area and needed to be "appeased" through costly rituals and sacrifices.

Mariam had also claimed that Dipti was being haunted by the restless spirit demanding repayment of an unpaid debt. Mariam reportedly coerced the family into paying nearly INR 2 lakh in cash for various rituals, including the sacrifice of a goat, claiming these acts were necessary to rid Dipti of the spirit. Further, she manipulated the couple's daughter, Riddhi Salvi, into stealing gold ornaments worth over INR 3 lakh from their home. Mariam convinced the family that these valuables were essential to the exorcism and to remove the ghost from Dipti's body.

Following the complaint, the Parksite Police registered a case against Mariam under sections related to cheating and the Maharashtra Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. Investigations are currently underway, with the police searching for Mariam, who remains at large.

