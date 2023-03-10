New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): A senior officer of the Delhi government -- Kaanchan Azad -- was awarded the 'Best Public Relations Officer' of the year at the 17th Media Excellence Awards 2023 on Friday.

The event was organised by the Media Federation of India. Azad has been awarded for his exemplary media coverage and awareness of the electoral process among the youth of Delhi.

Also Read | Cricketer, 32, Dies in Surat After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

Haryana State Higher Education Council Chairman Brij Kishore Kuthiala and Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh presented the award to Kaanchan Azad, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

Azad currently works as the Officer on Special Duty and spokesperson in the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi.

Also Read | 65 Movie Review: Adam Driver's Sci-Fi Action Film is a Bland and Generic Adventure Through a Prehistoric Earth with Some Choppy Editing (LatestLY Exclusive).

He had earlier served as press secretary to former Chief Minister of Delhi -- Late Sheila Dikshit. Before serving in Delhi government, he was a senior crime reporter in Delhi. The Media Federation of India is formed by the joint efforts of mediapersons and other famous personalities to promote and honour media personalities of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)