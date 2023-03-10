A 32-year-old man died in Surat while playing cricket. According to a report by the Indian Express, Nimesh Ahir was competing in an eight-team tournament organised by the KNVSS Ekta Group when he collapsed after experiencing chest pain at Narthan village in Surat on March 5. The incident happened during the final of the tournament between Veluk village and Narthan village as per a report in MSN. Cricketer Dies in Ahmedabad After Suffering Heart Attack While Playing.

"Players were on the field and Nimesh Ahir scored 41 runs in 18 balls when he got chest pain and breathing problem. He was taken to United Green Hospital in Surat, where he was declared dead on arrival," said Bhavik Patel, captain of one of these teams, as quoted by the Indian Express report. Survived by his wife and daughter, Ahir had a transport business and has also played cricket at the district level. Ahir's body was sent for postmortem to the New Civil Hospital by the police, where the chief medical officer, Dr DP Mandal, said the cause of death was a heart attack. "We are finding out if he had any other illness before," he added.

Earlier, a cricketer had died while playing cricket in Ahmedabad. Named Vasant Rathod, the 34-year-old was a clerk at the state goods and service tax (SGST) department and he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

