65 Movie Review: We really haven’t had a good dinosaur film in a while now. Jurassic Park franchise (never mind its disappointing last entries) minted so much money worldwide, you'd think studios would be all over making dinosaurs the next big thing. Yet no one has, until now. 65, a movie so chopped up to bits, that as I walked out, I wondered if we should just let the dinosaurs rest in peace after all. 65: Adam Driver, Ariana Greenblatt's Action Thriller Film To Release in Indian Theatres on March 10!

65, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, follows a pilot named Mills (Adam Driver) who crash lands on Earth nearly 65 million years ago. With no one to turn to help for and trapped on this uncharted planet with monsters at every turn, he must do his best to survive when he encounters a child survivor alongside him. Trying to ensure her safety as well, they must fight to get off this planet. Basically, it’s The Last of Us, but with dinosaurs and lacking any of the depth that makes that story great.

A Still From 65 (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

65 feels like a two-hour film chopped up to be 90 minutes. It's clear from the number of hard cuts in the film, as well as the erratic editing. Even in the story department, 65 feels very generic because it focuses on characters having to travel from point A to point B. The plot lacks depth, and the film becomes rather dull as a result.

At the center stage you have Adam Driver, who is trying his best with how little he is given here. The writers try to give him some backstory, but it never really grabs you because the film never once tries to explore Mills as a character. There's an attempt here to recreate that one scene from Interstellar where Cooper watches Murphy's messages, but it just feels so unoriginal.

Watch the Trailer for 65:

Then there's Ariana Greenblatt as Koa, a nine-year-old kid teamed up with Driver's Mills, who actually makes up for some of the movie's heart. Her chemistry with Adam was one of the more interesting aspects of the film. I just wish we got more of it because everything in 65 just rushes by.

The dinosaurs also felt boring, which is a task in its own, because they are dinosaurs, and dinosaurs are pretty cool. Whenever in frame, they are just shrouded in complete darkness or the movie never showcases them in the full. Which is just a very convenient way to mask up the shoddy CGI present in the movie. There are a few action sequences that will have your eyes on the screen, but it’s just not enough. Creed III Movie Review: Michael B Jordan’s Directional Debut is a Complete Knockout with a Satisfying Heel Turn From Jonathan Majors (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From 65 (Photo Credits: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Also, for a film that lasts about 90 minutes, the pacing is off. You end up feeling the runtime, which you shouldn't given how much of the film was cut down. By the end of the film, I felt like I had just gone through 65 million years myself. I just wish it packed more of a punch.

Yay!

Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt

Nay!

Messy Editing

Dinosaurs Aren’t Cool

Hardly Any Depth

Final Thoughts

65 is definitely a film that feels like it's missing material. Even a cool looking Adam Driver stuffing lead into dinosaurs couldn't save this film. It lacks all depth, and I wished there was more to the film than just two people going from point A to point B. 65 is playing in theatres right now.

Rating: 1.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).